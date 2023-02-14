Home Technology Inspire the potential of the lens So Easy! Tamron Lens Utility Mobile mobile app officially launched
Inspire the potential of the lens So Easy! Tamron Lens Utility Mobile mobile app officially launched

Inspire the potential of the lens So Easy! Tamron Lens Utility Mobile mobile app officially launched

Text: Owen

Last year, Tamron announced the development of the Tamron Lens Utility Mobile smartphone application, allowing photographers to set the rotation direction of the custom button or focus ring anytime, anywhere. After nearly half a year of development, Tamron has finally released the Android version of the Tamron Lens Utility Mobile app, which makes shooting operations more convenient.

Tamron Lens Utility Mobile supports Android 6 or later systems, and the relevant mobile devices require a USB-C interface. Use “USB-C to USB-C” to connect the lens to the smartphone, and you can customize a variety of lenses on the shooting site Function. For example, the “AB focus” function allows users to set two focus points and move between the two focus points at a selected speed (0.1 second as the adjustment unit), which is more detailed than the adjustment on the computer version, allowing users to Focus control can be performed without touching the lens while filming.

The Tamron Lens Utility Mobile mobile app still has certain limitations. First, it cannot update the lens firmware. Second, because the system requires the use of a “USB-C to USB-C” cable, it cannot be used for the iOS system for the time being. I believe that Apple will fully support it on the iPhone. The Type-C interface is expected to lift the restrictions.

Source: Tamron China Weibo

