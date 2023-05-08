Home » Inspired by the improved molecular structure of COF, scientists create lightweight two-dimensional materials that are several times stronger than steel | TechNews Technology New Report
Inspired by the improved molecular structure of COF, scientists create lightweight two-dimensional materials that are several times stronger than steel

Inspired by the improved molecular structure of COF, scientists create lightweight two-dimensional materials that are several times stronger than steel | TechNews Technology New Report

Inspired by the improved molecular structure of COF, scientists create a lightweight two-dimensional material that is several times stronger than steel

Two-dimensional materials are recognized as some of the strongest substances on Earth, but fully exploiting the capabilities of two-dimensional materials is also a daunting task. Recently, researchers have created a new lightweight material by adjusting the molecular structure of covalent organic framework materials, which is several times stronger than steel and can maintain two-dimensional properties even when stacked in multiple layers.

Two-dimensional materials have attracted much attention due to their excellent mechanical properties, but these properties tend to disappear when two-dimensional materials are layered, which is easy to limit practical applications. For example, graphene, which is only one carbon atom thick, was originally the thinnest, The hardest material with the least electrical resistance, but when graphene is stacked in layers to form graphite, which is then filled with a wood sharpener, it is not strong at all.

Now, a team from Rice University and the University of Houston has found a new way to overcome this obstacle by tweaking the molecular structure of a two-dimensional polymer called a covalent organic framework (COF).

First, the team designed two COF materials with slight differences in structure, and tried to compare the behavior of the two after stacking multiple layers, proving that even small structural differences can lead to completely different results. Like most two-dimensional materials, the first COF material layer-to-layer interaction is weak, and as the number of stacked layers increases, both strength and elasticity decrease; the second COF material with a slightly different structure exhibits Strong layer-to-layer interaction and good mechanical properties can be maintained even when multiple layers are stacked.

The researchers believe that the reason for the difference between the two may be related to hydrogen bonds, especially the strong layer-to-layer interaction of the second COF material is caused by the significantly enhanced hydrogen bonds between special functional groups.

Next, the team used this discovery to successfully create another new type of lightweight material, which is not only several times stronger than steel, but also maintains two-dimensional properties after stacking multiple layers.

There are many potential applications for new materials, such as strong and fracture-resistant filter membranes, replacing battery anode materials to increase battery capacity, and so on.

(The first picture is a schematic diagram of two-dimensional materials, source: pixabay)

