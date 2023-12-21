Insta360 X3 – Tech Cycling

Test and technical analysis of the most versatile and particular action camera on the market, the X3 by Insta360, well known for its 360° panoramic shots which, thanks to the easy and intuitive App, become spectacular videos. Compact dimensions and fairly low weight make it the ideal travel companion for every cyclist.

With the latest generations of action cameras it has become easier to film bike rides by creating videos that are now regularly published on social media. With the X3 model, Insta360 has made the much sought-after “wow” effect available to everyone, capable of making videos more dynamic and interesting, clearly distinguishing them from those produced with conventional filming.

The 360° shot brings the viewer into the middle of the action and to this Insta360 has added the possibility of changing the shooting point at a later time, i.e. during post-production, in order to show the scene as if the video had been filmed from a third person, which makes a huge difference in the final result.

If you then add the fact that the X3 is waterproof up to 10 meters without the need for protective shells, it becomes an action cam suitable for cycling use to give a different touch to filmed memories.

Technical Analysis

The shape and size of the Insta360 X3 are a marked departure from traditional action cameras on the market. The shape develops vertically rather than horizontally to house the two fisheye lenses that are the hallmark of the X3, the screen replicates the vertical 16:9 format of smartphones.

The lenses are based on two ultra-wide-angle lenses, commonly called “fisheye” due to the characteristic curvature of the lens. The focal length is minimal and corresponds, in the 35mm photographic standard, to 6.7 mm. The aperture is fixed at f1.9.

The ½ inch (12.7 mm) sensor adopts a Quad Bayer filter, a sophisticated modification of the traditional Bayer filter that reacts better to different light conditions and produces a good effective resolution. A 6-axis gyroscope ensures stabilization during shooting.

The back of the action camera contains the 2.29 inch touch screen (47×34 mm effective) which is easy and intuitive to use once you get the hang of the swipe which has two different commands: if you start from the edge of the screen the settings open shooting or viewing recorded files, from the center you can choose the type of shooting (video, photo, HDR, etc.). The screen, with maximum brightness, is clearly visible even in bright sunlight.

Navigation between the various menus takes place mainly via the screen with the help of four buttons, two are under the screen itself, one for start/stop recording and the other to switch between the front and rear cameras and both in 360 mode The other two are on the right side for turning it on/off and to activate the quick menu with pre-sets for the different types of activities, including custom ones created by the user.

The Insta360 The openings for the battery and the USB-C socket are equipped with a seal. To guarantee a perfect seal, Insta360 has added an orange band on the release levers which remains visible if the closure is not perfect.

The other openings, always waterproof, are for the four microphones that produce immersive audio and for the speaker, which can be opened but strictly not by the user.

The inevitable LEDs on both sides indicate the status of the X3 with colours, blue when switched on, blue when in stand-by, flashing red when recording, solid red when charging, yellow SD card error and flashing blue during each firmware update.

The list price of the Insta360 X3 in minimum configuration, without accessories, is 539.99 euros. The package contains, in addition to the X3 and the battery, a USB-C cable, a protective neoprene case and a lens cleaning cloth.

Various kits with accessories dedicated to each sporting discipline are available on the Insta360.com website as well as special offers with excellent discounts. The Christmas offer is currently active and will expire on December 28th.

Technical specifications

• Lens: 2×6.7 mm – f1.9 aperture

• Sensor: 2x½ inch 48MP

• Megapixels: 72

• Video frame rates: up to 30fps at 5.7K and 360 degrees, up to 60fps at 4K and single lens

• Modalità Video: Standard, Active HDR, Timelapse, TimeShift, Bullet Time, Loop Recording, Pre-recording

• Photo Mode: Standard, HDR, Burst, Interval, Starlapse

• Photo Resolution: 72 MP

• Photo format: INSP, DNG, RAW

• LCD: 2.3 pollici (56×40 mm)

• Touchscreen: Si

• Waterproof: Up to 10 meters – IPX8

• Image Stabilizer: Yes

• Interface: USB-C

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

• Memory card: Micro SD – max 1Tb

• Dimensions: 114×46 x 33.1 mm

• Weight: 180 grams declared, 179 grams on the editorial scale

• Battery: 1800 mAh

• Battery life: 80 minutes (at 5.7K/30fps in lab)

• Charging time: 90 minutes with the optional charger, approximately 2 hours connected to the home network.

Ranking

Each product subjected to our test receives an opinion on the various objectively determinable functional aspects. Aesthetics and price are not considered, as they are considered parameters resulting from strictly subjective evaluations.

This is our scale of values.

Identikit

The main characteristics are in alphabetical order, with our evaluation resulting from the test.

• Video production app

• Battery life

• Ergonomics

• Finishes

• Waterproof

• Audio Quality

• Overall quality

• Photo Quality

• Video quality

• Versatility of use with accessories

• Versatility of use without accessories

Our test

We put the In the editorial office we then recreated equally complicated situations by trying to edit videos of our tests, using exclusively the Insta360 App installed on a mid-range smartphone and on a normal PC, both with the system requirements required by Insta360. We chose quite complex light conditions, in autumn the sun low on the horizon often enters the frame and dark, cloudy days with little ambient light are a good challenge for the X3’s sensor.

The Insta360

In the hands the X3 gives the sensation of a solid and well-studied construction. The weight, 179 grams with the SD card compared to the declared 180, is quite low but the X3 is not a video camera designed for static use. The X3 is the heart of a shooting system that includes a long series of accessories that are essential to fully exploit its performance.

We used the bike kit which includes the 140cm pole, the handlebar support and the harness to secure the X3 on the chest and the rubber cap. The extendable rod can be used on the road but, off-road, where it is impossible to ride with one hand and the stresses are more severe, it is better to rely on more solid fixings such as the handlebars or the cyclist’s chest.

The two lenses are the only source of concern, their shape and the possibility of extreme mounting of the camera constantly exposes them to impacts, you must always be extremely careful while filming. When at rest they should be protected with a neoprene case or, better yet, with a rubber cap. For greater safety, transparent adhesive protectors can be mounted on the lenses, available, like all accessories, on the Insta360.com website.

Once the REC button is pressed, the X3 unleashes the creativity of any user, each immersive panoramic shot brings with it practically all the possible views of the scene and this opens up an almost infinite choice of points of view for the final video.

The Insta360 The stroke of genius is the automatic cancellation of the extendable rod and the possibility of choosing an external point of view compared to the shooting one. This changes everything and the results are always visually stunning.

The shooting angle of the single lens is very wide, each lens covers more than 180° and produces images, both photos and videos, with the characteristic deformation of the lines and the tendency to make distant objects smaller, which must be taken into account when shooting phase but with a little experience you can get very good and particular shots.

The quality of the images is of a high level, the scene is always bright, the colors are consistent with reality without alterations, the contrast and sharpness are correct and never excessive. In full sun conditions the “Active HDR” function, useful for opening the shadows, does not introduce color variations. The final image is pleasing to the eye. In low light conditions it is better to set the shooting in 4K and single lens to keep the image quality at excellent levels. Indoors with artificial light we recorded videos in 5.7k/30fps with very good quality.

Image stabilization is truly excellent thanks to the “Flow State” system which, together with the 6-axis gyroscope with continuous 360° horizon lock, keeps the horizon locked with the image always firmly in place. In our test we mounted the

The four on-board microphones record sound that is clear and clear enough to be used directly in videos. The software has an excellent noise suppression system, especially wind. The recording maintains its spatiality even if, to fully appreciate it when listening, a more sophisticated system than those used on normal devices is necessary.

In post production the files demonstrate excellent workability, the individual color channels are well controlled and the quantity of data present in each of them allows excellent stability of the adjustments without “clipping” phenomena. An excellent basis also for professional uses.

Battery life is precise and reaches the 80 minutes declared by Insta360. In our tests we went as far as discharging it completely just to measure the actual shooting minutes with each charge. In normal use we never ran out of battery.

An integral part of an action cam is the App to be installed on the smartphone, essential for selecting the scenes to cut and/or edit and producing a video. The Insta360 App has intuitive controls and very interesting functions, after a short learning period you can produce quality videos. The cyclist’s spherical view of the world, the change of the horizon, the movement of the shooting point to give the idea of ​​an external cameraman, the selection of a subject which the video will then maintain in all scenes are among our favorite functions . Editing offers various possibilities, automatically the results are generally good and in a few minutes the video can be ready. The quick and fun “snap” editing function is a must-try.

There are many functions, including “AI”, thanks to which it is possible to identify a subject to follow (DeepTrack) regardless of the camera’s movements or leave all the editing phases to the AI. In this case you lose control over the choices but the final result is almost always very valid. The “Shot Lab” function allows you to change the horizon, “Auto Edit” edits a series of clips in a continuous video also inserting transitions.

Insta360 also offers a free program for desktop computers, Insta360 Studio, for latest generation PCs, which offers almost all the features of the smartphone App and has a similar learning time.

Inconveniences encountered during the test

Nobody.

– Insta360 website

Article and photos by Sergio Doria

