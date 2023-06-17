Instagram down and WhatsApp down: problems with Stories, vowels …

Instagram down.

For a few minutes now, the social network dedicated to photos and videos seems to have some problems, apparently related to the upload of IG Stories.

Users report also problems on whatsapp, with the inability to record audio and share photos.

Instagram down, today June 16, 2023

If you’ve tried to upload a story without success, you’re not alone.

Trying to upload photos and videos the platform returns an error related to the absence of connectionyet the connectivity – 4G/5G or Wi-Fi – is there.

A problem that users immediately reported on Twitter and on downdetector.com.

Reports related to Instagram on downdetector.com

We currently have no further information but will monitor the situation to update you.

WhatsApp down: no audio and photos

WhatsApp is also partially down with users complaining that they are unable to send voice messages and photos.

The rest of the app seems to work fine.

Reports related to WhatsApp on downdetector.com

UPDATE OF 21.40

Reports have also arrived on downdetector.com for Facebook.

The problem at the moment seems generalized for all applications with Meta the inability to share multimedia files (photos, videos and audio).

UPDATE OF 22.00

It appears that the Meta app issues are on the way to resolution after about an hour and a quarter of down time.