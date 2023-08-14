Instagram looks very different now

Inside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the large display. (Image source: GIGA)

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Compared to the predecessor, the new features are manageable. According to Samsung, it is concentrating on fine-tuning. Nevertheless, the electronics manufacturer has an ace up its sleeve to make the new folding cell phone palatable. Samsung has apparently concluded an exclusive partnership with Instagram for this purpose.

Manufacturers of folding cell phones are facing a problem. No matter how good your devices are, if you don’t have the right apps that skilfully use the extra screen space, the folds and flips of this world will remain on the shelf. At least Instagram but sets a good example.

Instagram has a new layout, but only on the Galaxy Z Fold 5

The photo network has a new layout that better utilizes space on devices with large screens (Source: 9to5Google). Operating elements such as search, the messenger or posts that have been given a like are now on the left half of the screen. Previously, Instagram simply stretched the well-known smartphone app, which looked ugly on devices with large displays such as folding cell phones or tablets.

The only catch: At least currently the new Instagram layout seems to be reserved for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. There is a suspicion that Samsung has entered into an exclusive deal with Instagram to give the Galaxy Z Fold 5 a unique selling point. The South Koreans have already made similar deals in the past in order to be able to offer popular apps exclusively on their devices, at least temporarily.

Sooner or later, the new Instagram layout should also be rolled out on other devices – at least if they run on the Android operating system.

Instagram boss explains why there is no iPad app

Because Instagram doesn’t want to know anything about an iPad app. That’s what Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said last year. The 41-year-old also gave the reason for the lack of an iPad app.

