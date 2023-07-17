Install threads in Germany – what to consider? (Android & iOS)

“Threads” is supposed to be Meta’s (Facebook) answer to the Twitter app. Although the service has already started, it is not yet officially available in Europe and Germany. With a small detour, you can also install threads in Germany and take a look at the new social media application.

Version:286.0

Languages ​​German

License: Freeware

Platforms: Android

Update: At the start, Threads could also be easily installed as an APK on the Android smartphone from Germany and used without restrictions. But now it doesn’t work properly anymore. With a German IP you can still open threads, but the functions are now severely restricted. The news feed can still be read, but as soon as you want to carry out further actions and want to comment on something or open a profile, an error message like “Unfortunately something went wrong” appears. The errors also appear with a VPN detour. So currently you cannot access the new Twitter alternative from Germany.

When it was released in early July, Threads was already launched in over 100 countries. But in Europe you have to wait. The cause should be European data protection laws. But you don’t have to do without the new service.

Register for threads in Germany – that’s how it works now

In the browser you can call up threads directly and without restrictions. To find specific channels, you need the corresponding web address as a link. For example, you can already call up the current position of Elon Musk’s private jet on Threads without having to access a VPN or similar detours (To the Threads channel).

Threads for iPhone and Android is not available in the official app stores. At least users with an Android smartphone can also install and use the social media app in Germany without having to influence their Internet connection via a VPN and other detours. All you have to do is download and install the app’s APK file.

Threads’ Android APK can be found at APKMirror, for example. Download from APKMirror Make sure to download Thread’s APK only from reputable sources such as APKMirror. Scammers can offer eponymous applications to hide viruses or other malicious content. If you try to open the application after downloading, a warning will probably appear. Confirm the installation of third-party apps here. If you already use Instagram, you can use the existing account for threads. Follow the on-screen instructions to get your Instagram account with threads to link. The Threads app is already available in German.

After setup you can access the new service.

Install Threads on iPhone

It is different with the iPhone. Apple devices do not yet allow apps to be installed outside of the official app store. The Threads app for iOS cannot be found with the German Apple ID. If you have an iPhone, you can use a VPN service to pretend that you are in a country other than Germany.

A notice: Apple’s terms of service prohibit accessing content outside of your home country in this way. You should only go through the change at your own risk, as your account could be blocked. If subscriptions are active with your Apple ID, the country cannot be changed.

To change the country for the app store:

In the App Store you press your profile picture icon. Select your account and log in with your access data a. Press “Land/Region‘ and selects at ‘Change Country or Region“ „USA” out of. Confirm the terms of use with the button “Agree‘ if you agree. You don’t have to specify a payment method, but you will a real address required in the US. After setup, you can access the US version of the app store. Here you look for Instagram’s Threads app to install it. Immediately after the download you change the country setting for your Apple account back to “Deutschland“. Now you need to connect to a server in the US using a VPN service. This is possible with these services, for example: ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark VPN. About the US connection starts you threads. Log in with one Instagram-Account a. Fix that new threads account a. Once set up, you can Disable VPN service. After that you can Threads without a VPN detour use on iPhone.

Alternatively, you can create a completely new Apple ID “based” in the US or UK, where the app is also already available.

When and if Threads will be published officially and without detours in Germany, is yet unknown. Currently, the amount of user data collected is said to stand in the way of a release in Europe. Above all, it is problematic that access is via an Instagram account and data from the image network is evaluated.

GIGA recommends

More interesting articles

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

