Instead of sand: How diapers can be an alternative in concrete

With often foul-smelling, used diapers, researchers want to make construction in Indonesia more affordable – and at the same time relieve the burden on landfills, as recently published in the specialist magazine Scientific Reports reported.

For the study, the team led by Siswanti Zuraida from the Japanese University of Kitakyushu cleaned, disinfected and shredded diapers and then added them to concrete mixtures in various proportions. After curing in the oven, it tested the mechanical properties of the building material samples.

The results show that up to 27 percent of the sand in the concrete for the load-bearing parts of a one-story house can be replaced with diapers – measured by the building regulations in Indonesia. According to the study, diaper allowances are also possible for load-bearing walls in two-storey houses and floor slabs, albeit in smaller proportions. Mortar for non-load-bearing stone walls, on the other hand, can tolerate up to 40 percent diaper, according to the study.

Diapers against sand crisis

The fact that costs can be saved by replacing sand may seem strange at first glance. But sand is not just sand and that for concrete or mortar has long been a scarce commodity worldwide. Desert sand, for example, is not suitable for building materials. Wind and weather have ground it far too round and smooth for that. It is not for nothing that even the desert state of Dubai has to import sand, for example from Australia, for its concrete skyscrapers. Extraction and transport harm the climate and the environment. Around 50 billion tons of sand are used for building materials worldwide every year. The United Nations Organization speaks of a sand crisis.

According to the new study, the recycling of diapers could not only replace the valuable resource of sand and thus reduce construction costs, but also relieve the burden on landfills. Although diapers contain high-quality polymers called superabsorbents, plastics and cellulose fibers, according to the study, material recycling does not usually take place in Indonesia. Also in Europe – in Germany alone ten million used diapers are produced every day – most diapers simply end up in the waste incineration.

recycling problematic

Nevertheless, the Japanese researchers’ recycling idea also has a catch. For example, the researchers concede in their publication that the used diapers would have to be collected and processed separately for use as building material.

Annette Hillebrandt, professor of architecture at the University of Wuppertal and author of books on sustainable building, sees another shortcoming: with the plastic-containing diapers in the mineral concrete, different material classes are mixed together. “That always leads to later recycling problems, i.e. to downcycling at best or even to waste,” says the architect. Basically you just bake garbage into buildings. “A short-term success, but ‘on the long run’ no solution in terms of resource protection and waste avoidance.”

However, there is no other – obvious – disadvantage of diaper concrete. The researchers were able to show that the diaper concrete is no more contaminated with germs than the conventionally produced variant. An odor nuisance is therefore not to be expected.



