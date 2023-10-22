Insurtech, the Prima model – La Stampa

Anna Sanfilippo, chief marketing officer of Prima Assicurazioni, participates in the Insurtech panel. In the Duomo on 29 September at 3.15pm

Prima Assicurazioni is the insurtech that operates as an insurance agency specializing in car, motorbike, van, home, family and accident policies, distributed online and through a network of agents. With a tech and data-driven nature, with an analytical approach that allows simplification to the benefit of the customer in terms of experience and tariff reduction, in the first five years of operation Prima has maintained a triple-digit growth rate. It is now consolidating around double digits, with premium income of around 660 million at the end of 2022 (+32% year-on-year), over 2.5 million active customers and a 30% market share of the direct channel in the segment engines.

Since the end of 2022, with the entry into the United Kingdom and Spain, Prima has been engaged in a path of international expansion. But what new features has innovation brought to the insurance sector? «Technology can be used to collect data better and more quickly, transform it into information and create decision-making models to make strategic choices – replies Anna Sanfilippo, Chief Marketing Officer −, while offering advantages to the customer in terms of simplifying the customer experience. 360 degrees and cost reduction. Prima, for example, is a “digital native” company and has managed to change the rules of the game in the sector thanks to technological innovation.” Among other things, the group has simplified and innovated the way users access, manage and use policies by leveraging analytics, timely insights, user experience, AI and internally developed algorithms, using predictive and decision-making models. Not only more accurate rates and simpler and faster subscription, but also a better experience every time the customer has to interact.

«The current debate on AI demonstrates that some fear remains regarding the use of technology, while the case of insurtech tells us the opposite – continues Sanfilippo – that is, that technology is only a tool and does not replace but enhances the human component: the so-called “human touch” remains fundamental. Despite its highly technological footprint, Prima has internalized customer and liquidator services and with the platform and other services developed for intermediaries it aims to make agents and brokers work better, freeing up their time for consultancy. Furthermore, it has grown quickly in terms of hiring: it can count on a team of over 800 talents, over 700 in Italy, and is continuing to hire.”

Even the insurance world, perceived by many as traditional, is therefore at the center of the digital revolution: «From a value of around 8 billion dollars in 2021 it is estimated that insurtech could reach 30 by 2026. In fact, insurtechs they are consolidating as an alternative to traditional brands, which can no longer rely only on their name and must focus their efforts on offering products and services that meet current expectations in terms of user experience and pricing. Proof that these characteristics are crucial for customers is our track record in Italy and Spain, where the sector is still perceived as traditional and Prima has proven to be strong.”

The theme of digitalisation and user experience is therefore increasingly central: «Customers are increasingly smarter in purchasing and managing the policy – ​​concludes the Prima manager -. In the first six months of 2023, 44.4% took out new policies via mobile and the figure is even more significant if we include requests for quotes, which in the same period were 58.8% sent from smartphones”.

