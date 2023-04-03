Home Technology Integra Japan launches DRX-8.4 flagship 11.4-channel AV amplifier｜AV amplifier information
Technology

Integra Japan launches DRX-8.4 flagship 11.4-channel AV amplifier｜AV amplifier information

by admin
Integra Japan launches DRX-8.4 flagship 11.4-channel AV amplifier｜AV amplifier information

Integra DRX-8.4 AV amplifier will be launched in Europe and America this spring. The new machine provides 11.4-channel 150-watt amplification and rich functions. It has obtained THX Select certification and supports multiple audio formats, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced. Support for Auro 3D audio is expected to be added in a June software update.

DRX-8.4 is designed with high-performance ESS Saber DAC and reference-grade AB power amplifier module, and has seven HDMI 2.1 inputs and three outputs (including HDMI eARC), supporting 4K / 120Hz games and 8K pass-through. It also supports Dirac Live wireless room calibration for easier setup.

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-1200×797.jpg” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209838 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-1200×797.jpg 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-1000×664.jpg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-500×332.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-768×510.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-1536×1020.jpg 1536w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-2048×1360.jpg 2048w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-542×360.jpg 542w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-173×115.jpg 173w” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209838 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-1000×664.jpg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-500×332.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-768×510.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-1536×1020.jpg 1536w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-2048×1360.jpg 2048w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-542×360.jpg 542w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Integra-DRX-8.4-Superior-Audio-Performance-2-2560×1700-1-173×115.jpg 173w” layout=”intrinsic”/>

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  NASA technology to recharge electric cars in 5 minutes

You may also like

Northwave Extreme Pro 3 – Tech Cycling

The first cell phone call, 50 years ago,...

This orca will finally be released after 50...

Twitter: The New York Times does not pay,...

We’re going back to the old grind in...

7 best tips for a successful YouTube intro

Huawei Watch Ultimate, the smartwatch disguised as a...

New report finds Windows 11 usage hits new...

Telekom T Phone Pro in the test: Conclusion...

Huawei Watch Ultimate, the smartwatch disguised as a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy