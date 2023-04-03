Integra DRX-8.4 AV amplifier will be launched in Europe and America this spring. The new machine provides 11.4-channel 150-watt amplification and rich functions. It has obtained THX Select certification and supports multiple audio formats, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced. Support for Auro 3D audio is expected to be added in a June software update.

DRX-8.4 is designed with high-performance ESS Saber DAC and reference-grade AB power amplifier module, and has seven HDMI 2.1 inputs and three outputs (including HDMI eARC), supporting 4K / 120Hz games and 8K pass-through. It also supports Dirac Live wireless room calibration for easier setup.

