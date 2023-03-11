Intel seems willing to move towards the Angstrom era: in fact, the announcement of the 2 nm and 1.8 nm development nodes a few days ago. The microprocessors, designations 20A and 18A, will be the cornerstones for building the company’s products, as well as chips for customers in its IFS division. Previously IBM had already declared the production of microprocessors with a similar construction technology, making use of the EUV technique. But, as with Intel 2 nm, the wording indicated the node used to produce the chip, not its actual size.

Intel 2 nm and 1.8 nm: the words as a node of technological development

Intel’s 20A fabrication technology will be based on Gate-All-Around RibbonFET transistors and will use backside power delivery. The term “2 nanometers” or alternatively “20 angstroms” (as used by Intel) bears no relation to an actual physical characteristic of the chip. The length of the gate of the transistors or other of its peculiar quantities therefore do not reflect this number.

The technology node is one of the most commonly used parameters to describe and compare integrated circuit manufacturing technologies. This is the minimum distance that separates two interconnection lines; or it can also be seen as half the distance between neighboring cells in a DRAM memory chip.

In particular, the reduction of the minimum distance brings several advantages, including the possibility of having multiple devices on the same chip. This increases the ability to perform complex functions, resulting in greater energy savings. In fact, the smaller the technological node, the smaller the channel length of the MOS devices, which tend to switch faster. Hence the savings in terms of energy then.

Despite these clarifications, in real-world business practice, “2 nm” is mostly used as a marketing term. The semiconductor chip fabrication industry refers to an improved new generation of silicon semiconductor chips in terms of higher transistor density.

Intel’s announcement

Intel China President Wang Rui said finalizing the development of its Intel 18A and Intel 20A processes at an event. However, this does not mean that production nodes are ready for commercial production. Rather, Intel is working to finalize the specifications, materials, requirements and performance goals for both technologies.

Shrinking the pads, introducing all-new transistor structures, and adding backside power delivery at the same time is a risky move. But the 20A is expected to allow Intel to leapfrog the company’s competitors: TSMC and Samsung Foundry. Intel also plans to start using this node in the first half of 2024.

Intel’s 18A manufacturing process will further refine the company’s RibbonFET and PowerVia (backside power delivery) technologies, as well as reduce the size of the transistors. Apparently the development of this node is going so well that Intel has moved its introduction from 2025 to the second half of 2024.

Initially Intel planned to use ASML’s Twinscan EXE scanners with optical numerical aperture of 0.55 at least the 1.8A part. However, as it has decided to start using the technology sooner, it will rely on existing NXE Twinscan scanners with 0.33 NA optics, as well as EUV.

Future perspectives on Intel 2 nm and 1.8 nm

Currently, Intel’s 20A and 18A manufacturing technologies are under development for both the company’s products and third-party chips. As for the immediate future, the Intel CEO said in a recent conference call with analysts and investors: