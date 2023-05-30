Intel also emphasizes AI! Meteor Lake series processors will be imported into VPU design

With Computex 2023 emphasizing the theme of artificial intelligence (AI), the new products launched by various manufacturers also focus on AI. Although the processor giant Intel (intel) did not exhibit products in 2023. However, at the same time, it also announced that its code-named Meteor Lake series processors will be imported into AI applications, and the practice of newly designing VPU cores in them has attracted market attention.

According to Intel, the Meteor Lake series processors, which will be launched in the second half of 2023, include a VPU core design for AI computing. By independently operating the VPU for AI applications, in addition to improving the operating performance of AI, it can also reduce the workload of the CPU and further reduce the operating power consumption of the CPU.

In fact, the Meteor Lake series processors are introduced into the VPU core design, which also adopts a small chip (Chiplet) structure, and benefits from the use of Intel’s Forveros 3D packaging technology. It is expected that it will be available to customers from the intel 4 process stage. According to the current information, the features of the Meteor Lake series processors include the use of a new generation of power management in addition to the introduction of the VPU core design, and the addition of a new core graphics card.

Among them, in the new core graphics card part, Intel pointed out that the Arc Alchemist Xe-LPG graphics processor module that the Meteor Lake series processors will use can produce the same performance and functions as the Arc discrete graphics card, which includes DX12 Ultimate, Ray Tracing and XeSS etc. With the support of these image functions, after the Meteor Lake series processors add the VPU core design, the application of images will be more flexible and diverse.

From the point of view of general users, the application of network video calling will be the best experience that can highlight the VPU core design of Meteor Lake series processors. In Intel’s demonstration, after users use Microsoft’s relatively improved AI-accelerated applications, when using the built-in camera program of Windows 11 on the computer, it can provide Windows Studio effects background effects, and can also track the user’s face with eye conditions. In addition, the new generation of power management will be able to understand the status of resource usage including processors and display units by adding NPU items.

On the whole, after the Meteor Lake series processors are introduced into the VPU core design, the GPU will introduce the next VPU into an ideal choice for media, 3D, and rendering pipelines. On the CPU side, it can reduce the pressure on the AI ​​workload and reduce energy consumption. According to current expectations, the VPU will appear in all Intel Meteor Lake series SKUs in the future. In addition, for software support, there are currently software manufacturers including Adobe, Dolby, Microsoft, CyberLink, etc. Others will gradually support more special effects functions to further support the VPU core design.

(Source of the first picture: provided by Intel)