Intel’s first-generation consumer-grade Xe HPG desktop graphics card, codenamed Alchemist, has not yet been launched globally since its release. However, seeing that Intel has been actively disclosing product technical details in the official community, theoretically it should be almost on sale. It is time to speculate that it is likely to be launched with the 13th generation Core codenamed Raptor Lake. Recently, Intel has released the specifications of the two high-end GPUs, the Arc A750 and Arc A770, which belong to the Arc 7 series, in the official community. In addition, it is also announced that an official limited edition will be launched.

The Arc A750 and Arc A770 have 28 and 32 Xe Cores, 448 and 512 XMX engines respectively, and the number of hardware ray tracing accelerators is the same as the number of Xe Cores; the Arc A750 has a 2,050MHz clock and 512GB of memory 8GB/s of GDDR6, while the top-of-the-line Arc A770 has a 2,100MHz clock and comes with 8GB or 16GB of 560GB/s GDDR6.

▲ It seems that the Arc A770 Limited Edition has the same fan design as the Arc A750 Limited Edition, the difference may be whether it has a light effect

Intel also announced the specifications and appearance of the Arc A750 and Arc A770 limited editions. From the official data, it is not because the limited editions use a higher core clock. The TDP of both products is 225W, and they are powered by 8+6 Pins. It is worth noting that although the two limited edition fans have the same design and shape, only the Arc A770 has RGB lighting effects in the visual map.