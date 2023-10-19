Intel announces technical tools and resources to enable artificial intelligence in PCs

Listen to the audio version of the article

With the “AI PC Acceleration” program, the chip giant will provide developers with the resources to enable artificial intelligence in more than 100 million PCs by 2025

“AI will radically transform, reshape and restructure the PC experience, unleashing personal productivity and creativity through the power of the cloud and the PC working together. For developers, this creates enormous opportunities to push the boundaries of what is possible, to create solutions to the world‘s greatest challenges, and to improve the lives of every person on the planet,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel during the conference Intel Innovation 2023 where the American semiconductor giant for computing announced, among other things, the “PC AI”, Intel’s first integrated neural processing unit.

Do more, do it better

Intel’s “new deal” begins with the formalization of the “AI PC Acceleration Program” and the marketing of the new Core Ultra processors from December 14th, the first neural processing unit integrated into Intel semiconductors, which will provide software powered by Ai and ML algorithms the computing power needed to perform deep learning directly on PCs. Hardware that will be able to enhance the PC user experience in terms of audio, photo and video effects, content creation, gaming, security, video streaming and countless other applications that will integrate artificial intelligence in the user experience. A collaboration carried out with more than 100 independent software developers and working on over 300 AI-accelerated features that could soon see the light of day. At the forefront are Adobe, which already integrates Ai and ML processes into its suites, but also Audacity, audio processing software, BlackMagic with its video editor DaVinci Resolves, but also BufferZone, CyberLink, DeepRender, MAGIX, Rewind AI, Cisco, Zoom and many others. The program aims to make Intel resources available to independent hardware and software vendors (IHVs, ISVs), including artificial intelligence toolchains, co-engineering, hardware, design resources, technical expertise and co-marketing opportunities. «These resources will help ecosystem partners fully exploit the technologies of the new Ultra processors and the corresponding hardware to maximize the performance of Ai and machine learning (ML) applications, accelerate new solutions in the software ecosystem with Ai – he said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel – «We are uniquely positioned to lead the industry with an open ecosystem approach. With a long history of AI development and a deep network of relationships with ISV designers, Intel will take an active role in driving connections and innovations that drive new use cases and experiences on PC.”

The era of AI on super PCs

Without a doubt, the arrival of the PC with neural processing units (NPU) represents a turning point in an era marked by the growing availability of software powered by AI and machine learning algorithms. In this sense, the launch of the “AI PC Acceleration” program is excellent news for developers, as confirmed by Chris Rowen of partner Cisco, who in this way can improve the experience of using its Webex teleconferencing platform: “We are excited to partner with Intel to enable new multimedia Ai functionality using the Intel OpenVINO toolkit and the new NPU integrated into Intel processors to improve power efficiency and platform responsiveness during Webex meetings,” he said. Rewind, an application for MAC which, using artificial intelligence algorithms, is able to recover anything that has passed through Apple computers: emails, documents, videos, notes, meetings, even audio recordings and web searches. «Rewind’s vision is to give humans superpowers. We do this by delivering personalized AI based on everything a person has seen, said, or heard, and we’re excited to bring Rewind to Windows PCs and join the PC AI Accelerator Program,” said Dan Siroker, co-founder and CEO. On stage, Gelsinger demonstrated a series of new AI PC use cases, and Jerry Kao, Acer’s chief operating officer, gave a preview of an upcoming Core Ultra-powered Acer laptop with a suite of Acer AI applications. The future of PCs has never been more AI-centric.

