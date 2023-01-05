After the release of the Intel ARC desktop graphics card in 2021, due to the driver not being fully optimized and other factors, the time to market has continued to be delayed. Although the final performance did not disappoint, but also because it has been delayed for too long, NVIDIA and AMD have launched a new generation Graphics cards, and then some players who were originally interested, returned to the arms of NVIDIA and AMD. Intel ARC did not say that it sold very well, but Intel still did not give up the discrete graphics card market. Recently, a YouTuber found a product suspected of being an Intel ARC desktop graphics card. According to the planning table, Alchemist+ will be seen in Q3 this year, and Battlemage next year is even more exciting.

Earlier, the foreign YouTube channel RedGamingTech found that it seemed to be the official Intel ARC desktop graphics card product planning table. The content was written about Intel’s desktop graphics card launch plan in 2023 and 2024, not only the existing Alchemist, but also Alchemist+ and Battlemage.

First of all, at the end of the first quarter of 2023, Intel plans to launch two 150W models: SKU4 (D23-P5) and SKU5 (D23-M3). It is currently known that these two models will be equipped with 6GB 16Gbps memory, positioned in the low-end graphics card. It should be noted here that the Intel ARC A580 desktop graphics card is not yet on sale.

In Q3 of 2023, the ACM+ G20, code-named Alchemist+, will replace the existing ARC entry-level desktop graphics card (75W ~ 100W), and the specifications are not clear. In Q4, another ACM-G10 successor “ACM-G21 (175W ~ 225W)” appeared.

The most anticipated is the Battlemage that will be revealed in 2024. Intel plans to launch two graphics cards for high-end players, using the Xe2 dGPU architecture, namely BMG G10 (TDP less than 225W) and BMG G21 (less than 150W), the former is the fastest Q2 will be published, the latter will be a little later:

RedGamingTech also shared the technologies that Battlemage may have, including:

Next Generation Memory Subsystem & Compression

Improve ray tracing

improved architecture

ML-based next-generation graph computing technology

The latest deep link function (DeepLink)

Built for gamers looking for top performance

The ARC graphics card plan announced by Intel on Architecture Day:

In view of the fact that the launch time of the Alchemist graphics card has been delayed, I think the leaked product planning schedule this time may actually be a little later, so it is good to have a bottom line first. As for the ongoing CES 2023 event, it seems that Intel should not provide information on the new ARC GPU series, which means that it will not have a chance until the next Intel event.