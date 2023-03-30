Home Technology Intel co-founder Gordon Moore has died
by admin
For decades, companies have based their product strategy on his law: Semiconductor pioneer Gordon Moore has now died.

Gordon Moore as Intel CEO in 1981.

Roger Ressmeyer / Corbis Historical

(dpa) Semiconductor pioneer Gordon Moore, whose prediction of steadily increasing performance from computer chips shaped the electronics industry for decades, is dead. He died at the age of 94 surrounded by family at his home in Hawaii, according to his charitable foundation and that of co-founded chip giant Intel announced on Saturday night.

