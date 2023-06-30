Intel Ethernet Controller: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

A security warning issued for Intel Ethernet Controllers has received an update from the BSI. You can find out how affected users should behave here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 29th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Intel Ethernet controllers that became known on February 9th, 2022. The hardware appliance operating system and the products Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and Intel Ethernet Controller are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-2458 (Status: 06/28/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Intel Ethernet Controller – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

Intel Ethernet Controller Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

Intel Ethernet Controller refers to network cards (NIC) from the manufacturer Intel.

A local attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Intel Ethernet Controller to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-33061 and CVE-2021-33096 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Hardware Appliance

Products

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Intel Ethernet Controller Series 82599 (cpe:/h:intel:ethernet_controller)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-2458 vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5623-1 vom 2022-09-21 (22.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5616-1 vom 2022-09-16 (19.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5605-1 vom 2022-09-09 (12.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5602-1 vom 2022-09-08 (09.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5603-1 vom 2022-09-08 (09.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5599-1 vom 2022-09-06 (06.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5600-1 vom 2022-09-06 (06.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5595-1 vom 2022-09-03 (05.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5596-1 vom 2022-09-03 (05.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5594-1 vom 2022-09-02 (02.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5592-1 vom 2022-09-01 (02.09.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5589-1 vom 2022-08-30 (31.08.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5577-1 vom 2022-08-24 (24.08.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2615-1 vom 2022-08-01 (02.08.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2177-1 vom 2022-06-24 (27.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2116-1 vom 2022-06-20 (21.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2111-1 vom 2022-06-17 (20.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2103-1 vom 2022-06-16 (17.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2104-1 vom 2022-06-16 (17.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2080-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2083-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2078-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2079-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2077-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2082-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

Intel Security Advisory vom 2022-02-08 (09.02.2022)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 17th version of this IT Security Advisory for Intel Ethernet Controllers. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

02/09/2022 – Initial version

06/15/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/17/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/20/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/21/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/27/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/02/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/24/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

08/31/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

09/02/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

09/05/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

09/06/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

09/09/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

09/12/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

09/19/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

09/22/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/29/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

