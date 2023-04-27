Intel graphics card has one more big brand! 41 Years of SPARKLE | XFastest News

Since the birth of the Intel Arc graphics card, one of the problems it has faced is that there are too few cooperative brands, only Lanji, ASRock, Acer, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS, and there are not many products except Lanji.

Surprisingly, SPARKLE has now joined the Intel graphics card camp, and the first products cover Arc A750 and Arc A380.

The brand SPARKLE was born in 1982 and entered the field of graphics cards in 1989. Both NVIDIA and AMD did it. In 2005, the classic product GeForce 6600 AGP won the top three sales in the country.

However, today’s SPARKLE is no longer as brave as it used to be. The most high-end game graphics products are just RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT, which are little known.

At the same time, SPARKLE also has a rich product line of multi-screen graphics cards and industrial control graphics cards. The former supports up to 12 screen outputs.

Since last month, SPARKLE has re-voiced on social platforms, announcing its return to the public eye.

Now, SPARKLE has confirmed that it has become a core partner of Intel Arc AIC, and the first three products are named after fantasy myths.

SPARKLE’s Intel Arc series graphics cards all adopt the same design style, dark blue tone, simple and soft shape.

The Arc A750 Titan is the highest-end, triple-fan28 Xe cores, with a frequency of 2.3GHz, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and built-in lighting effects.

Arc A750 Orc switches to dual fansthe highest frequency is reduced to 2.2GHz.

Arc A380 Elf only has a single fanvery small (the name is very appropriate), 8 Xe cores, 6GB GDDR6 memory, and the lighting effect is gone.

