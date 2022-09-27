Emphasis is placed on bringing the strongest game processing on the surface, while having excellent creator and real-world application performance.

During the Intel Innovation 2022 event, Intel announced the 13th generation Core desktop processors and 700 series chipsets, and the 12th generation will be changed in less than a year, and Intel is still confident that it will bring surprises evolution.

The 13th generation Core desktop processor codenamed Raptor Lake-S is a continuation of the 12th generation Core product line named Alder Lake-S last year, and the revolutionary Performance Hybrid Architecture hybrid architecture has been enhanced. Intel pointed out that the launch of the 12th generation Core processor was quite successful, which can be verified from the market reaction and shipment data, and the 13th generation Core products are improved on this excellent basis.

Since the 12th generation of Core products, Intel has adopted a unified core architecture design for desktop and mobile processors, extending into multiple series of products. The 13th generation Core products will maintain this approach. In addition to the code-named Alder Lake-S (35 / 65 / 125W) desktop processors, there will also be a series of mobile products such as Alder Lake-U / P / H / HX. Intel emphasized that the architecture of the 13th generation Core products has been enhanced to provide better single/multi-threaded performance, and mobile products have high power efficiency performance.

Of course, the 13th generation and 12th generation Core products are interchangeable and compatible. These 2 generations of processors and chipsets can be used interchangeably. In addition to compatibility, Intel also rarely emphasizes flexibility. Because it helps simplify the transition period for partners, manufacturers can quickly complete designs and launch products, whether it is motherboards, package computers, laptops, etc. As in the past, many cooperating partners will be able to launch and sell 13th generation Core related products one after another on the day when the sales ban is lifted.

So what are the demands of Raptor Lake-S? Intel’s main product line is 125W, which is the K series with the highest player interest as an example, emphasizing that the P-Core of the 13th generation product has a higher clock and performance. This not only improves the frame rate of the game screen, but also has enough power to handle streaming, recording and other operations at the same time. In addition, for content creators, it will be able to obtain a smoother and faster workflow experience. For overclocking enthusiasts, Intel has reduced the setting limit and continued to optimize the XTU tool software, making it easy for novice players to get started.

Taking the Core i9-13900K as an example, Intel pointed out that the P-Core has the industry’s highest clock of 5.8GHz, and the number of E-Cores has doubled to 16 cores, which are combined to write 24C (8P + 16E) / 32T. Its L2 Cache capacity has also nearly doubled, with 2MB per P-Core (1.25MB in the previous generation), 4MB per E-Core group (2MB in the previous generation), and the L3 Cache capacity has also increased from 30MB to 36MB. Stacking the Core i9-13900K in this way can bring up to 15% single-thread and 41% multi-threading, a considerable performance improvement.

From a platform point of view, the 13th generation Core desktop products, in addition to the aforementioned high-end and flagship Core i9 series, have undergone major changes, and the Core i5 series has also added a 6P+8E version. In contrast, the previous generation only had a single configuration specification of 6P+4E. , and this generation is produced on an upgraded Intel 7 Ultra process. Its memory maintains compatibility with DDR5 and DDR4. The native support clock of DDR5 has been increased from the previous generation DDR5-4800 to DDR5-5600 / 5200. With the help of higher data throughput, the overall performance is improved.

The various interface parts have not changed much. The processor side maintains 16 PCIe 5.0 and 4 PCIe 4.0 bus interface channels, which are supplied to graphics cards and solid-state drives by default. The latter has not been increased to PCIe 5.0 x4. Specification. Also like the best with Z790 chipset, Intel reduced PCIe 3.0 lanes but increased PCIe 4.0 to 20, while the link between it and the processor is still DMI 4.0 x8. As for the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, the maximum configurable number is 5, which is 1 more than the Z690 chipset.

For overclocking enthusiasts, Intel has planned unlocked multiplier processors such as Core i9-13900K / KF, Core i7-13700K / KF, Core i5-13600K / KF, and XTU is also the first time for Performance Hybrid Architecture products, bringing more Designed for an intuitive, simple, fast, and easy-to-navigate interface. With the Intel Speed ​​Optimizer function, it is now possible to fine-tune the target multiplier, voltage and other settings together more quickly. In addition, the settings and playability of the XMP 3.0 memory module are also implemented in the new version of XTU.

The 13th generation Core desktop processor, Intel is scheduled to go on sale in mid-October. The first wave of products are the aforementioned unlocked multiplier models, Core i9-13900K / KF, Core i7-13700K / KF, Core i5-13600K / KF Wait for the first listing. The 700 series chipset used for matching is designed and manufactured with the high-end positioning Z790 chipset. The partners of several major motherboard manufacturers are also ready to go on sale with the processor. Intel pointed out that the number of products will be as many as 70 by then. amount or more.