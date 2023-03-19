Home Technology INTEL Meteor Lake-S will be canceled? Arrow Lake-S may be listed early? | XFastest News
It was rumored earlier that the 14th generation of INTEL Meteor Lake-S will be reduced to a core with the highest configuration of 6P+16E, and the 15th generation Arrow Lake-S will have 8P+16E. There are also rumors that the 14th generation will only release the notebook version, and the desktop version will be released The 13.5 generation with 1700 pins will be launched.

On March 17, the BENCHLIFE website broke the news that INTEL may cancel Meteor Lake-S. Arrow Lake-S will be released in the first quarter of 2024 ahead of schedule, using INTEL 800 series chipsets. It is rumored that Arrow Lake-S will maintain 8P+16E core configuration and fully adopt DDR5.

This revelation has aroused many doubts. The TOM’HARDWARE website believes that in the case of similar costs, there is no need to skip INTEL 4, which is the 7nm process used by Meteor Lake-S, and directly launch INTEL 20A, which uses 2nm process Arrow Lake -S. But there are also views that Meteor Lake-S only has 6P+16E performance that may not be as good as INTEL expected.

INTEL has gradually gained an advantage in the competition with AMD. The launch of Arrow Lake-S seems to be against the style of the toothpaste factory. It is even more doubtful whether the 20A technology can be mass-produced in the first quarter of 2024. If so, It will equal or even surpass TSMC’s current 3nm technology.

In short, there are many rumors about whether Meteor Lake-S will be released. For all guest officials, the most important thing is the performance improvement.

Source: Benchlife, TOM’HARDWARE

