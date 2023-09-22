Intel, new fine of 376 million euros for abuse of dominant position on chips

Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Commission has reimposed a €376.36 million fine on Intel for anti-competitive practices in the computer chip market related to an abuse of its previously established dominant position. The chips in question are the x86, central processing units.

In 2009, the Commission fined Intel 1.06 billion euros after finding that it had abused its dominant position in the x86 CPU market. The decision was based on the finding that Intel had engaged in two specific forms of illegal practices by granting totally or partially hidden rebates to computer manufacturers on the condition that they purchased all, or nearly all, of their x86 CPUs from Intel (so-called “conditional rebates”). ); paying computer manufacturers to stop or delay the launch of specific products containing competing x86 CPUs and to limit the sales channels available for those products (so-called “naked restrictions”).

In 2022, the EU General Court had partially annulled the Commission’s 2009 decision, in particular the conclusion relating to Intel’s conditional rebate practice. At the same time, the General Court confirmed that Intel’s clear restrictions constituted an abuse of a dominant position on the market and annulled in its entirety the fine imposed on Intel after concluding that it could not establish the amount of the fine relating only to the “restrictions” naked.” Following that ruling, the Commission today adopted a new decision fining Intel only for overt restrictions. These restrictions took place between November 2002 and December 2006 and consisted of payments made by Intel to three computer manufacturers (i.e., HP, Acer, and Lenovo) to stop or delay the launch of specific products containing competing x86 CPUs and to limit channels sales available for these products.

Brussels, however, underlines that “the naked restrictions constitute a serious violation of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union” and consequently decided to impose a fine of approximately 376.36 million euros on Intel again. The lower fine imposed by today’s decision reflects the narrower scope of the infringement compared to the Commission’s 2009 decision. Today’s decision is “without prejudice” to the Commission’s pending appeal against the annulment by the General Court of the finding of infringement of the 2009 relating to the conditional discounts of the American group.

