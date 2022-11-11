11/8 Intel NUC 13 Extreme was officially released, which is also the 10th anniversary of the Intel NUC series, but I believe that many people still do not understand mini computers. How on earth did minicomputers start? What can mini computers do now?This detailed explanation will take you through it once

What is a mini computer?

Mini computers, as the name suggests, are smaller computers, usually no more than 12 inches in size. Of course, as the size decreases, it also represents a decrease in performance. However, with the advancement of the times, the current mini computers are small in size. It still has certain computing power, and some are also upgradeable. In the past, a mini computer that could only be used as a document machine can now also meet moderate audio and video needs. However, due to its size, the lack of cooling fans is still a major disadvantage. After all, the performance of components is often proportional to the amount of heat generated.

Mini PCs appeared around the mid-2000s, when there were two brands that single-handedly made the mini-computer trend, the Intel NUC series, now 10th anniversary, and Apple’s Mac mini

Advantages and uses of mini computers

Mini computers are very suitable for offices or businesses, mainly because they occupy a small area and are not easy to attract attention, and have the characteristics of easy maintenance and replacement. In addition, some computers are upgradeable. Basically, the control digits commonly used by businesses are Electronic signboards, or when many people work in a company, can consider using it. If there are people who often move and travel abroad, in fact, more and more people are considering choosing mini computers.

Intel NUC

Intel’s NUC series originated in the 2010s. At that time, Intel’s internal team pursued innovation, so they began to think about their own engineering technology, whether they could condense the technology from the Atom series to the Core i7 series into a 4×4-inch motherboard, and then the NUC series was born. !Ten years on, the NUC series has remained one of the most well-known items in minicomputers

The Intel NUC 13 Extreme released this week has a host size of 337x318x129mm. Although it is the largest in the NUC series, it can support the 13th generation Intel Core i9 overclocking series processors and can also use a discrete graphics card, which is considered to be superior in performance. If you have backup memory and a dedicated graphics card, you should be able to play games.

Mac mini

Apple first released the Mac mini in 2005, and Jobs, who was still alive at the time, said that many people kept asking him, “Why doesn’t Apple release a more affordable personal computer?”, so the Mac mini came into being.Many people think that the Mac mini was only released as a relatively low-priced Apple product to attract other PC users to switch camps. However, over the years, the Mac mini is not only an easy-to-use Apple host, it is always the same 7.7 inches. The exterior design makes it easier for users to arrange the space when iteratively updated

The current Mac mini equipped with the M1 chip will be released in 2020. It has a square shape with rounded corners, abandoning the Intel processor and switching to the Mac mini with self-developed chips. It does not lose in performance. It has an 8-core CPU and has the highest specifications. Choose 16GB RAM and 1 TB SSD, but compared to Intel NUC series, Mac mini has no upgrade flexibility

AMD

Of course, AMD, Intel’s mortal enemy, also has its place in the mini computer market. For mini computers based on AMD processors, ASUS and MSI both provide consumers with some choices. Their advantages are that AMD has powerful internal display, graphics processing It is also arranged together. For those who do not want to assemble separately, a mini computer based on AMD processors is another convenient option outside the Apple ecosystem.

summary

Since the development of mini-computers, they have gradually gotten rid of the impression of low performance in the past. However, due to their small size, of course they still have their shortcomings. The most common one is the lack of an active cooling system, which cannot provide the best experience for gamers who need cooling. However, In terms of personal computers, for those who want to save space with a small desktop, but only need word processing, simple Internet access, and ordinary audio and video needs, mini computers are both portable and power-saving. a very good choice