Intel’s partners Ryan and Tom have disclosed the hardware specifications of desktop GPUs such as Intel Arc A770 / A750 / A580 on their own website. Except for the price and time to market, there is no other information mentioned.

Intel Arc A770 will have 32 sets of Xe-core, 32 sets of RT units, and 512 XMX engines, the GPU clock is 2,100MHz, and there will be 8GB or 16GB GDDR6 memory to choose from, and the memory bandwidth is 560 GB/ s.

The A750, which is also the Arc 7 series, has 28 sets of Xe-core, 28 sets of RT units, and 448 XMX engines, with a GPU clock of 2,050MHz, 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a bandwidth of 512 GB/s.

The mid-range Arc A580 has 24 Xe-cores, 24 RT units, and 384 XMX engines, a GPU clock of 1,700MHz, 8GB GDDR6 memory and 512 GB/s bandwidth; these are similar specs to the A750, but Compared with the GPU clock, the pressure is lower.

Intel is expected to launch limited editions of the A770 and A750, using Intel’s self-designed dual-fan radiator, which should be standard length, full-height, and dual-slot specifications, while the A770 and A750 graphics cards consume the same 225W.