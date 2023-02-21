Intel’s product planning is getting more and more incomprehensible and confusing…



We are very aware that Intel has recently changed its product plan for x86-based PC processors. We are very clear that Intel will launch the Raptor Lake Refresh and Meteor Lake platforms for desktop computers and notebook computers in the fourth quarter of 2023, but DigiTimes quoted a report from Taiwan’s PC industry chain as saying that Meteor Lake will succeed Raptor Lake Refresh in the second quarter of 2024.

Initially, Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake existed in Intel’s desktop computer product planning, and both used LGA 1851 pins.

Since then, Intel has changed the entire product planning time, that is, let the LGA 1700 Raptor Lake be refreshed at the end of 2023, and then it will launch a new Arrow Lake platform at the end of 2024.

It is now rumored that the desktop computer will launch the Meteor Lake platform, and it is speculated that this may be to seize the mainstream market of the entire desktop computer.

The report also mentioned that Arrow Lake will debut in the fourth quarter of 2024. Immediately after that, Intel Panther Lake and Nova Lake will be launched in 2025 and 2026 respectively. However, according to Intel’s product planning in recent years, it can It’s worth popping champagne on time.