Intel is the first with the PowerVia solution that can implement power from the back of the test chip with the characteristics of the finished product. PowerVia, that will be inserted on Intel Process Node 20A in the first half of 2024, helps solve the growing problem of scaling area interconnect bottlenecks by moving the power path to the back of the wafer.

An edge over the competition

Ben Sell, Intel Vice President of Technology Development

PowerVia is an important milestone in our ‘five nodes in four years’ strategy. And also on our way to getting one trillion (one trillion) transistors in a package in 2030. Using an experimental process node and subsequent test chip, we’ve managed to eliminate power-from-the-back hazards for our process nodes. Ensuring that Intel is one node ahead of the competition in bringing this technology to market.

How this solution works

Intel has decoupled the development of PowerVia from that of transistors to ensure it was ready for implementation on silicon based on the Intel 20A and Intel 18A process nodes. PowerVia was tested on its own internal test node to debug and ensure good functionality of the technology prior to its integration into the Intel 20A with RibbonFET. After fabrication and testing on a silicon test chip, PowerVia was confirmed to offer highly efficient utilization of chip resources, more than 90% of cells, and significant transistor scalability, allowing designers to achieve greater performance and efficiency in their products. Intel presented these results at the VLSI Symposium June 11-16 in Kyoto.

The importance of implementing nutrition

PowerVia is far ahead of competitive rear-end power solutions. This allows us to offer chip designers, including Intel Foundry Services (IFS) customers, one more path quick towards important gains in terms of consumption and performance in their products. Intel has a strong track record of introducing new technologies in the industry to advance Moore’s Law, such as strained silicon, Hi-K metal gate, and FinFET. With PowerVia and RibbonFET gate-all-around technology arriving in 2024, Intel continues to lead the industry in chip design and process innovations.

The market requires different transistors

PowerVia is the first to solve the problem of bottlenecks in interconnections. An ever-increasing number of use cases, including AI and graphics, require smaller, denser, and more powerful transistors to meet their associated computational demands. For decades now, the power and signal lines within a transistor architecture have used the same resources at the expense of one another. By separating the two, the chips can increase performance and energy efficiency and deliver better results. Rear-feeding is vital to reducing transistor size, allowing designers to increase transistor density without sacrificing resources to deliver more power and performance.

How Intel is operating

Intel 20A and Intel 18A will introduce both PowerVia rear-feed technology and RibbonFET Gate-all-around technology. Being a way completely New to powering transistors, the back-feed implementation has raised new challenges for heat dissipation and debugging.

Implement power supply

By decoupling the development of PowerVia from the RibbonFET, Intel was able to quickly address these challenges to ensure readiness for implementation in silicon based on the 20A and 18A process nodes. Intel engineers have developed mitigation techniques to avoid overheating issues. The debugging community also has developed techniques to ensure that the new design structure could be properly debugged. As a result, the test implementation delivered strong performance and reliability metrics while demonstrating the technology‘s intrinsic value well before it joins the new RibbonFET architecture.

Reduce costs

The test also made use of the design enabled by EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography, which allowed for more than 90% standard cell utilization over large areas of the die. With higher cell density, that should translate into lower costs. The test also showed a more than 30% improvement in platform voltage drop and a 6% advantage in frequency. Intel also achieved thermal characteristics in the PowerVia test chip in line with the higher powers expected by logical scaling.

The next developments

In a third paper presented at the VLSI, Intel technologist Mauro Kobrinsky explained Intel’s research into more advanced ways to implement PowerVia. Including enabling signal and power on both the front and back of the wafer. Bringing PowerVia to market ahead of others in the industry while continuing to innovate is part of Intel’s long tradition of bringing constant advances to market.