Intel processors at risk: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

A security warning issued for Intel processors has received an update from the BSI. You can read here on news.de which systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Intel processors on August 9th, 2023. The Linux, BIOS/firmware and Native Hypervisor operating systems and the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, Citrix Systems XenServer, Lenovo BIOS, HP BIOS, Intel processor, Citrix Systems Hypervisor, HP Computer, Lenovo Computer, Fujitsu BIOS are affected by the vulnerability , Open Source Xen, Fujitsu Eternus and Fujitsu Primergy. This warning was last updated on 08/11/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Debian Security Advisory DSA-5474 (Status: 08/11/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security notice for Intel processors – risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

Intel Processors Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

The processor is the central arithmetic unit of a computer.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Intel processors to disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-40982 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

Linux, BIOS/Firmware, Native Hypervisor

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Citrix Systems XenServer (cpe:/a:citrix:xenserver)

Lenovo BIOS (cpe:/h:lenovo:bios)

HP BIOS (cpe:/h:hp:bios)

Intel processor (cpe:/h:intel:intel_processor)

Citrix Systems Hypervisor (cpe:/o:citrix:hypervisor)

HP Computer (cpe:/h:hp:computer)

Lenovo Computer (cpe:/h:lenovo:computer)

Fujitsu BIOS (cpe:/a:fujitsu:bios)

Open Source Xen < 4.14.6 (cpe:/o:xen:xen)

Open Source Xen < 4.15.5 (cpe:/o:xen:xen)

Open Source Xen < 4.16.5 (cpe:/o:xen:xen)

Open Source Xen < 4.17.2 (cpe:/o:xen:xen)

Fujitsu Eternal (cpe:/h:fujitsu:eternus)

Fujitsu Primergy (cpe:/h:fujitsu:primergy_rx)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5474 vom 2023-08-11 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5475 vom 2023-08-11 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Intel Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00828 vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Downfall Attacks vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Xen Security Advisory CVE-2022-40982 / XSA-435 vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Citrix Security Bulletin dated 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

VMware Blog (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-2195 vom 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

HP Security Bulletin HPSBHF03859 vom 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Fujitsu PSIRT Advisory ISS-IS-2023-031500 vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Lenovo Security Advisory LEN-134879 from 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Intel processors. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/09/2023 – Initial version

08/11/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

