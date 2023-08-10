Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi software. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software on August 9th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating system BIOS/firmware as well as the products HP Computer, Lenovo Computer and Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi software are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Intel Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00766 (Status: 08.08.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.2.

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

PROSet Wireless WiFi Software includes drivers and utilities for using Intel WLAN adapters.

A local attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi software to elevate its privileges or induce a denial of service condition.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-28714, CVE-2022-46329, CVE-2022-40964, CVE-2022-38076, CVE-2022-36351 und CVE-2022-27635.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

HP Computer (cpe:/h:hp:computer)

Lenovo Computer (cpe:/h:lenovo:computer)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software < 22.220 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software < Killer 34.22.1163 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software < UEFI 3.2.20.23023 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Intel Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00766 vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Intel Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00872 vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Lenovo Security Advisory LEN-115701 from 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

HP Security Bulletin HPSBHF03858 vom 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/09/2023 – Initial version

