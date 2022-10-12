We’ve received a media review kit for the 13th Gen Intel Core processors codenamed Raptor Lake-S, let’s take a look at the physical processor and beautiful packaging this time!

The outer box of this media evaluation kit is a relatively flat square box, with hot silver blue as the background color, with the new Intel Logo, the small dot of the letter “i” and the silhouette of the Raptor Lake wafer photo are combined into a large and small block pattern. Bring out the image of P-core + E-core hybrid architecture.

The first layer when the lid is opened is a photo of the entire Raptor Lake wafer. After opening it, there are Core i9-13900K, Core i5-13600K processors, and a wafer photo acrylic stand.

The wafer photo can clearly see 8 green blocks, that is, 8 P-cores, and the other 4 blue blocks are E-core clusters, and each E-core cluster has 4 E-cores. The back is printed with the specifications of the first K-series processors released, as well as the limited number that looks like an evaluation kit.

Intel Core i9-13900K Front

Intel Core i9-13900K back

Intel Core i5-13600K Front

Intel Core i5-13600K back

The processor provided in the evaluation kit is a commercial version, still maintaining the same LGA 1700 rectangular package as the Alder Lake 12th Gen Intel Core processor. The little easter egg lies in the Logo on the upper left corner of the metal cover this time, which has been changed from the old ring to a new type of large and small squares.

The detailed performance evaluation of the 13th generation Intel Core processor is scheduled to be lifted at 21:00 on October 20th, Taiwan time, and major sales channels will also be listed for sale at the same time. Let’s wait and see!