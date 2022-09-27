Intel

Not to let AMD specialize in the former, Intel also released the 13th-generation Core i processor code-named “Raptor Lake” today. Compared with the 12th generation Core i (Alder Lake), which is Intel’s major adjustment to the processor architecture, high-performance P cores and high-efficiency E cores are introduced to deal with different types of work. Raptor Lake is relatively small in terms of architecture. The changes are mainly to improve the performance of the processor by increasing the number of cores, increasing the cache memory and increasing the clock.

Specifically, taking the flagship i9-13900K as an example, its P core single-core maximum overclocking clock can reach 5.8GHz, and after doubling the number of E cores, a total of 24 cores and 32 threads of the spectrum ( 8P16E). At the same time, the L2 cache of its P cores has increased from 1.25MB per core to 2MB, and the L2 memory shared by each group of E cores has also increased to 4MB. Overall, Intel claims that the i9-13900K can increase the performance by up to 15% in single-threaded applications and up to 41% in multi-threaded applications compared to the i9-12900K. It is a pretty good improvement for a generation that is still an upgraded version of Intel 7) that has not been significantly changed.

Intel

But the improvement of the 13th-generation Core i is not only in speed, but also in power saving under multi-threading. According to Intel’s data, the i9-13900K can have the same computing performance as the i9-12900K 241W at a power consumption of 65W; and if the 13900K consumes 241W of power, it can have a 37% increase in performance than the 12900K. The 13900K can also increase the power consumption to 253W on this basis, achieving the aforementioned 41% performance improvement.

In addition to the i9-13900K, Intel also released the 8P+8E i7 and 6P+8E i5 options simultaneously. The former can be overclocked up to 5.4GHz, while the latter can be up to 5.1Ghz. All three processors have built-in Intel UHD 770 internal graphics, but will also have their corresponding non-display versions (i9KF, i7KF and i5KF). The 13th generation Core i processors continue to use the same LGA1700 socket as the 12th generation, and will launch the corresponding Z790 / H770 / B760 chipset. The processor will provide up to 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0, up to 4 lanes of PCIe 4.0, and up to DDR5-5600 support.

Intel fought a good counterattack in the 12th-generation Core i generation. Although it was still unable to achieve a breakthrough in the process, relying on the combination of the P core and the E core, it successfully overwhelmed AMD. However, this is also because AMD was at the tail of the processor replacement before, and now the Ryzen 7000 series with the new Zen 4 micro-architecture is on the scene, becoming Intel here to face the test. Who will win the Ryzen 7000 and the 13th generation Core i will have to wait for the next evaluation to reveal.