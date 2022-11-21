Home Technology Intel releases XeSS Plugin for Unreal Engine
Intel has released Unreal Engine’s XeSS Plugin, allowing game developers to enable XeSS acceleration in Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5 games.

And this plug-in is mainly to allow the game engine to use the XMX Code-path of Intel Arc “Alchemist” GPU to accelerate the performance of XeSS, and for AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, it can use the DP4a code-path to enable this acceleration function.

As for Intel mentioned that XeSS is equivalent to AMD FSR 2.x and NVIDIA DLSS 2, and integrating XeSS is as simple as FSR support, interested players can refer to the GitHub source link.

source: techpowerup.com、github.com

Further reading:

