Intel said: Arc A750 has 72% more performance per yuan than RTX 3060 in “Warhammer 3” game performance

The Intel Game On Driver driver update brings new game optimizations such as Dead Island 2, Minecraft Legends and Boundary, and the free DLC “Army of Enemy: Warhammer 3” Mirror of Madness is better than RTX 3060 in Intel Arc 750 performance Excellent.

The price of Intel Arc 750 is only $249, compared to the price of RTX 3060 at $388. In the game “Warhammer 3”, 1440p resolution has 72% performance per dollar, and 1080p is 62% per dollar. Game performance improved.

Among the above-mentioned games, Arc 750 still leads the game performance per dollar, such as Boundary leads by 43%, Dead Island 2 leads by 55%, and Minecraft Legends leads by 57% in game performance per dollar.

After the latest Driver 4311 update for the newly launched Dead Space, the performance of Arc A750 has been improved to 1080p -78 FPS, 1440p – 53 FPS, and it has won the RTX 3060 in comparison.

The update of Driver 4311 also improves the performance of Arc A750 in light-chasing games.

If gamers want a cost-effective gaming graphics card, Intel Arc is really good in terms of cost performance, but if you prefer the latest AAA ray chasing masterpiece, you may have to wait for the release of Intel optimized drivers to get better game performance.

source: game.intel.com, driver download