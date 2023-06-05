Intel secretly develops super-large cores: single-core performance takes off in situ! | XFastest News

Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, Panther Lake, Nova Lake… I believe everyone has heard of these code names of Intel’s future products, and now there are new changes.

For example, Panther Lake, originally planned to be released at the end of 2025, should be the 16th generation Core, and the package interface continues the Arrow Lake 15th generation LGA1851.

However, according to the simulation test, the performance improvement of Panther Lake IPC is less than 10%. Even if it is superimposed with higher frequencies, it is not ideal, so it has been canceled and replaced by Arrow Lake Refresh temporarily.

However, the turning point has come again. Intel is still developing the new Cougar Cove large-core architecture, which is expected to bring a 30-40% single-core performance improvement compared to Arrow Lake, which is ideal.

At the same time, under the same 8+32 size core combination, Cougar Cove can also bring 15-20% multi-core performance improvement.

Therefore, Intel may launch a new generation of “Cougar Lake” to replace Panther Lake.

At this stage, Intel is investing a lot of resources to fully promote Arrow Lake, intending to use it to regain the status of performance king, and Cougar Lake is expected to climb new peaks on this basis.

Then there is a new name “Beast Lake”, which is in the early research and development stage and will fully improve single-core performance. For this reason, various solutions are being studied.

Like the new “Extra Big Core,” or the first use of more than eight big cores on a flagship desktop model.

If you use super-large cores, there are also various plans, such as directly building 10 super-large cores, or 4 super-large cores + 32 small cores, the latter is more likely.

