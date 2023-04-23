Intel Sharp ARC A750, the third camp in the graphics card industry, has excellent performance- Hong Kong Sina

news-main-body”>

As the saying goes: One mountain cannot accommodate two tigers. Nvidia and AMD, the red and green factories, have been fighting for a long time, but now it’s all right. Intel’s blue factory with a CPU background has appeared in the graphics card market, which can be described as a good show. So, for Intel, which has a long history, how about graphics technology? What is the actual performance of the product? I believe that there are already relevant evaluations on the Internet, but for personal independent configuration, maybe the A750 will perform differently on different configuration hosts, so follow me to see how it is measured.

1. Unpacking the graphics card: the packaging is in place, and the limited edition of Asia Black has a texture

For Intel Sharp ARC A series graphics cards, there is not much to take pictures of the product picture itself, because it can be learned from both the official website and the Internet. The packaging box is also printed with the Jianghu style of the blue factory. The main color of the box is blue, and the lines and fonts are matched with gold, which is full of high-end atmosphere.

The pin position of the graphics card is printed with the word intel, which also indicates that this is a graphics card with Intel genes. In terms of heat dissipation, there are only two sub-black fans. As for its heat dissipation effect, there will be test data later. However, the rotation noise of the fan is still quite low, very quiet. The gussets on both sides are tightly packaged, only the heat sink can be seen on the side, and the other side of the fan is a tiger-shaped pattern, which is very powerful, which may indicate that the graphics card is very powerful.

Due to the higher power consumption of the graphics card of the A750, the 8+6 design is used for the power supply. This also reminds consumers to configure a higher power supply when purchasing a console. After all, the current gaming consoles have various power supplies. In order to ensure normal operation and have a surplus, it is better to have a higher power supply.

The interface of the graphics card adopts the combination of 3DP+1HDMI. From the perspective of the development of the times and future trends, DP has an absolute advantage over HDMI, and many players are using multiple monitors. The HDMI interface on the graphics card is likely to be eliminated in the future. All replaced with DP interface.

The effect after installation is because the two fans do not have the SG synchronization design, currently only the intel ARC part has white light characters appearing, so if you want to add more SG synchronization effects to your gaming host, the A750 is not the configuration you want , need to use A770.

2. Graphic card information confirmation and running test

For computer hardware, each has more professional software for running score tests. Installed on hosts with different configurations, there may be different performances. If you are interested, you can collect a lot of information for a comparative analysis. However, for the A750 graphics card itself, the parameters are certain, no matter where it is installed. Therefore, we can use GPU-Z software for graphics card identification.

Judging from the recognition results, there is no problem. Regardless of the name of the graphics card, the GPU core model used, the type and capacity of the video memory, or the bandwidth of the video memory, they are all consistent with the official announcement parameters. The only point that needs to be paid attention to when installing is the Resizable BAR, which must display Enabled. If it is in the Disabled state, the large memory of the graphics card will not be effectively used in actual use, and the game experience will not be smooth due to restrictions. The main reason is that the format of the system partition is incorrect, and it must be confirmed that it is a GUID partition.

After confirming that there is no problem with the above information, you can install the A750 graphics card driver. After the installation is successful, a dedicated control panel for the graphics card will appear in the system, on which there will be detailed setting information about the graphics card. The control panel also provides the real-time monitoring function of the graphics card. Judging from the monitoring data, the coverage is relatively comprehensive, but the only thing missing is the FPS monitoring. I hope it will be reflected in future updates.

As for running points, here we mainly use Master Lu and graphics card software 3D Mark for testing. First of all, Master Lu’s running score is a relatively commonly used software. The host configuration of this test is: the CPU is from Intel’s 13th generation i7-13700KF, the memory is from Kubeast DDR5 16GB*2 5200MHz, the hard disk is Hikvision’s 1T SSD, and it is equipped with There are 360 ​​integrated water cooling and Shenguang synchronous air cooling, the motherboard is Asus heavy gunner TUF GAMING B660M-PLUS WIFI D5, and the power supply is Xingu GM850 gold medal full model.

Under the conditions of the above host configuration, the Intel A750’s single running score is 476597 points. This result is much higher than my previous 12GB 3060RTX graphics card. Regardless of the fact that the A750 is an 8GB dual-fan graphics card, it should be better than a 3-fan large-memory graphics card from the running score results.

3DMARK is specially developed for testing the performance of graphics cards, and it has many built-in benchmark tests, functional tests and stress tests. In the benchmark test, mainly tested Time Spy,The three items of Time Spy Extreme and Port Royal respectively reflect the performance of DirectX12 and real-time ray tracing effects of A750 in different resolutions. The results are not much different from the performance of A750 in other configurations.

The stress test focuses on the frame rate and heat dissipation stability of the graphics card, and the test can only pass if it reaches 97% or more in 20 cycles.Since each test takes a long time, only theStress performance of Time Spy and Time Spy Extreme. The results are also quite satisfactory, the frame rate stability exceeds 99.3%, and there is no overheating during the test process, the maximum temperature is about 70°C, and the heat dissipation is relatively stable.

Another unique technology of Intel discrete graphics is Xe Super Sampling, also known as XeSS. The principle is not much to say, and the official website has detailed explanations. The problem solved by the technology is to allow us to see more high-performance and high-fidelity visual effects, and supports four levels of settings (super quality, quality, balance, performance). In theory, the frame rate of the picture quality will gradually increase. After 3DMARK has tested the XeSS function of the graphics card, the frame rate is indeed significantly improved compared to when the function is not turned on.

3. Game test

In addition to the control panel that comes with the graphics card that can monitor some parameters in real time, you can also use third-party software to monitor it, such as Game Plus. However, no matter which software is used to monitor, the temperature of the graphics card of the A750 is not low during idle time, basically maintaining at 50℃ or so.

In order to better reflect the real performance of the A750 graphics card, two representative large-scale games were selected for this test, namely “Cyberpunk 2077” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”.“Cyberpunk 2077” can be said to be a very sci-fi action role game. There are many light-tracing scenes in it, so it is often used to test the light-tracing effect of graphics cards. The author also tried it himself, and made a comparison before and after ray tracing was turned on. After turning on abnormal ray tracing, the light and shadow of buildings reflected on the ground in the figure below are much clearer than when it is turned off.

It’s a pity that “Cyberpunk 2077” does not yet support XeSS technology. According to the current official website information, the games that can support XeSS technology are only those in the picture below, and more games should be added in the future.

The game “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” is often used in graphics card testing, and it happens to support XeSS technology. Since this technology has four levels of settings in the game, the average FPS was compared in the actual measurement. Other settings include resolution of 2560*1440, vertical synchronization off, and ultra-high ray tracing on. Judging from the comparison results, XeSS has significantly improved the frame rate.

4. Conclusion

Before actually touching the Intel A750 graphics card, you can really feel that it has a relatively hard-core strength just by looking at the parameters. The first feeling after getting the real thing is that the overall workmanship is very solid, the package is well-packed and has a texture. Unfortunately, the A750 is not designed with SG sync. After installing it, you can only see the white intel ARC logo on the side. In addition, the tiger-shaped pattern on the front is set off by the light inside the chassis, which can also reflect the charm of the graphics card.

In terms of actual measurement, whether it is the software running score or the actual game measurement, it has shown excellent results. In particular, the blessing of XeSS technology has brought players better frame rate performance. I hope that more games will cooperate with Intel in the future, so that players can experience more fun. However, in terms of actual power consumption, it is indeed slightly higher.

Of course, using a discrete graphics card is not only for playing games, but also has better advantages in terms of productivity. It’s a pity that this machine uses an Intel CPU without a core display. If it is a CPU with iGPU, you can also test Intel’s CPU+GPU collaborative performance.