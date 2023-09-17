Intel Unison Software: Connecting Smartphones to Laptops for Seamless File Transfer and Communication – A Review of ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA Laptop Supports Intel Unison Software for Seamless Smartphone Integration

Intel has launched Unison software in 2022, allowing smartphones to connect seamlessly to Evo laptops such as the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA. This innovative software enables users to easily transfer files, access messages, and even make calls between their smartphone and laptop. Let’s take a closer look at the design, specifications, and performance of the Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA, as well as its integration with Intel Unison.

Design and Specifications

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA is equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor, which features the Raptor Lake-P platform architecture. This processor includes 4 P-core + 8 E-core, totaling 12 cores and offering up to 16 execution thread processing capabilities. The laptop is Intel Evo certified, ensuring excellent response rates, long battery life, and low-noise operation. The upper cover of the laptop is made of strong aluminum alloy, creating a solid and premium feel. The rest of the casing is made of lightweight plastic material, treated with a silver matte finish, making it both durable and stylish. The laptop measures 1.69 cm in thickness and weighs 1.39 kg, making it lightweight and portable.

The Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA boasts a high-quality OLED panel with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The screen has a refreshing rate of 90 Hz and a typical brightness of 400 nits, with a peak brightness of 600 nits. It offers color rendering capability covering 100% DCI-P3 and is Pantone color and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified, providing users with an exceptional visual experience. The laptop’s keyboard features an island design and comes with a white backlight, while the touchpad integrates a hidden numeric keyboard for added convenience.

Performance Measurement

Despite its low power consumption of only 28W, the Core i7-1360P processor in the Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA performs impressively. Its single-core/multi-core test results are comparable to the desktop Core i5-13400, placing it in the mid-range mainstream desktop computer performance level.

Intel Unison Integration

Using Intel Unison to connect smartphones with the Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA is incredibly simple. By installing the Intel Unison App on an Android or iOS smartphone, users can scan the QR Code displayed on the Unison software on their laptop. Then, they can follow the instructions to quickly establish a connection. Once connected, users can easily browse and transfer files, access text messages, and even make calls. However, for making calls, it may be more convenient to use the smartphone directly.

Conclusion

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA offers impressive performance in a sleek and lightweight design, rivaling mid-range mainstream desktop computers. With Intel Evo certification, this laptop ensures excellent response speed, long battery life, and low operating noise, providing an exceptional user experience. The integration of Intel Unison greatly enhances mobile work efficiency, allowing seamless connectivity between smartphones and laptops. The Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA is priced between NT$30,000 to NT$39,000, making it a suitable choice for mobile workers who frequently travel. Interested buyers should consider this laptop for its impressive specifications and features.

Source: [Insert source]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

