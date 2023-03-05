This feature has not been officially proven, but it can be experienced in advance with the Chrome browser.

NVIDIA recently released a driver that supports RTX Video Super Resolution video upscaling, which must have pleased some audio-visual enthusiasts. However, this may not be an exclusive feature of NVIDIA. It is reported that Intel may also have related plans.

First of all, it must be said that Intel has not officially confirmed this news, and it should still be in the development stage. This function may be called Intel Video Processor Super Resolution, and it is not ruled out that it is also combined with technologies such as AI to achieve the purpose of video upscaling processing. In terms of basic requirements, you must use a processor with Intel Graphics Gen9+ built-in graphics (such as the 10th generation Core), and the Arc series of independent graphics cards should also be supported.

This feature has not been integrated into the display console, that is, there is no independent related setting option, but it can still be tried and experienced with the Chrome browser. Its requirements are similar to those of RTX Video Super Resolution. It is recommended to use 110.0.xxx.109 and later versions, but you need to add the following command at the end of the Chrome program startup shortcut. Of course, for the Intel display driver part, it is recommended to use the latest version.

Chrome additional directive: –enable-features=IntelVpSuperResolution

We conducted a simple experiment, using the Intel UHD Graphics 770 internal display of the Core i9-12900K, and watching the changes in the operating configuration by playing videos through YouTube. When the video is played at 360p quality, the result is like when RTX Video Super Resolution is in effect, the video processing load is greatly transferred to the graphics display unit core, and the power consumption will also increase, which is a verification that such a feature is indeed possible.

Regardless of the effect of upscaling, taking YouTube as an example, you don’t need to enlarge the window to theater mode or even full-screen mode to trigger Intel Video Processor Super Resolution, which is more flexible than RTX Video Super Resolution. Secondly, it may be more effective for 360p, 480p low-resolution content. For example, if we change the video to 720p or above resolution, the processing load will drop to about 5%.

If you are interested in Intel Video Processor Super Resolution, you can play with it now. As for the detailed support capabilities and other information, we will wait for Intel to announce and explain it personally. I hope it will not be an empty shell… …