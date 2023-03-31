Intel introduces the Intel vPro platform based on the 13th generation processor family, to address the needs of security and productivity.

The broad portfolio of vPro-based professional products will include more than 170 entry-level notebooks, desktops and workstations from partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Panasonic and Samsung.

Intel vPro is the preferred choice for business computers

The new vPro platform offers a high level of threat prevention with numerous security features built directly into the hardware, helping to reduce the attack surface by approximately 70% compared to 4-year-old PCs.

New IT-enabled memory encryption will also significantly improve virtualization-based security in a Windows environment. Users will have more choice thanks to the solution providers of Endpoint Detection and Responce (EDR) using Intel Threat Detection Technology for more effective detection of the latest threats.

And, as the only enterprise platform with built-in hardware security to detect ransomware and attacks across the entire software supply chain, Intel vPro has the most comprehensive security offering in the industry.

13th generation Intel Core

vPro is based on 13th generation Intel Core processors and offers a hybrid architecture with new Performance-Cores and more Efficient-Cores on selected configurations, smarter task classification with Intel Thread Director and higher battery efficiency with Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology. Combined with advanced technologies such as Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Evo platform certification, Intel vPro-enabled devices are optimized for today’s business environments.

For developers of edge applications, 13th Generation Intel Core processors on Intel vPro platforms deliver compute performance at the edge, remote device manageability, powerful security tools and more, enabling them to make the most of their data.

With the launch of Intel vPro Enterprise and Intel vPro Essentials last year, Intel technologies are now accessible to users and organizations of all sizes. A small or medium business, large enterprise, public sector organization, or academic institution can acquire the most appropriate Intel vPro capabilities to provide the best computing foundation for their specific needs.