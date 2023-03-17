Home Technology Intel Xeon 56 core processor overclocked to 5.5GHz, amazing power consumption exposure
Intel Xeon 56 core processor overclocked to 5.5GHz, amazing power consumption exposure

Intel Xeon 56 core processor overclocked to 5.5GHz, amazing power consumption exposure

Intel’s latest 56-core XEON W9-3495X brings 56 cores and 112 threads. Although it is still not as good as AMD’s 64-core Threadripper, it still has the power to fight. Recently, it has set new world records in CineBench R20/R20, 3DMark CPU, GeekBench 3, Y-Cruncher and other projects.

But its power consumption is really amazing. Previous tests showed that when the XEON W9-3495X was tested on GeekBench 5, the peak power consumption could reach ~1100W, and the typical power consumption was also 300-650W.

Overclocking player Elmor cooperated with ASUS to overclock all 56 cores of XEON W9-3495X to 5.5GHz, and also finished the whole process of CineBench R23 test. The multi-core score is 132,220, which is only a little short of the world record of 132,484.

However, during this test, the power consumption of the processor reached a terrifying 1,881W, and the temperature could only be suppressed by using liquid nitrogen, and the core temperature was minus 95°C. For this reason, two SuperFlower 1600W power supplies were used in the test to drive it. The matching motherboard is ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE, and 8 Zeta R5 DDR5 memories are installed.

