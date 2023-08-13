Intel Xeon processors: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

As the BSI is currently reporting, the IT security warning, which relates to an existing vulnerability for Intel Xeon processors, has received an update. You can read a description of the security gaps including the latest updates and information on the affected systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Intel Xeon processors on August 9th, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The operating system BIOS/firmware and the products Debian Linux, Lenovo BIOS, Intel processor, Lenovo Computer, Fujitsu BIOS, Fujitsu Eternus and Fujitsu Primergy are affected by the vulnerability. The following warning was last updated on 08/11/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Debian Security Advisory DSA-5474 (Status: 08/11/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for Intel Xeon processors reported – risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,3

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.2.

Intel Xeon processors Bug: description of the attack

The processor is the central arithmetic unit of a computer.

A local attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Intel Xeon processors to increase privileges and disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-23908 and CVE-2022-41804.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Lenovo BIOS (cpe:/h:lenovo:bios)

Intel Processor Xeon (cpe:/h:intel:intel_processor)

Lenovo Computer (cpe:/h:lenovo:computer)

Fujitsu BIOS (cpe:/a:fujitsu:bios)

Fujitsu Eternal (cpe:/h:fujitsu:eternus)

Fujitsu Primergy (cpe:/h:fujitsu:primergy_rx)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5474 vom 2023-08-11 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Intel Security Advisory vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Intel Security Advisory vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Lenovo Security Advisory LEN-134879 from 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Fujitsu PSIRT Advisory ISS-IS-2023-031500 vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Intel Xeon processors. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/09/2023 – Initial version

08/11/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

roj/news.de

