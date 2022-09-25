Several Intel Z790 motherboards from ASUS, ASRock & MSI have leaked ahead of their full launch next week. Motherboards include products from ASUS, ASRock & MSI.



A total of 16 motherboards have been leaked, including 4 ASUS, 6 MSI and 6 ASRock products. include:

ASUS Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits: VIdeocardz)

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HERO

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-PLUS WiFi D4

ASUS PRIME Z790-P WiFi

ASUS PRIME Z790-A WiFi

ASRock Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits Videocardz)

ASRock Z790 Taichi Carrara

ASRock Z790 Taichi

ASRock Z790 PG Riptide

ASRock Z790 Steel Legend WiFi

ASRock Z790 PRO RS

ASRock Z790 PG-ITX /TB4

MSI Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits: Videocardz)

MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi

MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi DDR4

MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi

MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WiFi

MSI PRO Z790-P WiFi

MSI Pro Z790-P WiFi DDR4

