Several Intel Z790 motherboards from ASUS, ASRock & MSI have leaked ahead of their full launch next week. Motherboards include products from ASUS, ASRock & MSI.
A total of 16 motherboards have been leaked, including 4 ASUS, 6 MSI and 6 ASRock products. include:
ASUS Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits: VIdeocardz)
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HERO
- ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-PLUS WiFi D4
- ASUS PRIME Z790-P WiFi
- ASUS PRIME Z790-A WiFi
ASRock Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits Videocardz)
- ASRock Z790 Taichi Carrara
- ASRock Z790 Taichi
- ASRock Z790 PG Riptide
- ASRock Z790 Steel Legend WiFi
- ASRock Z790 PRO RS
- ASRock Z790 PG-ITX /TB4
MSI Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits: Videocardz)
- MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi
- MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi DDR4
- MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi
- MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WiFi
- MSI PRO Z790-P WiFi
- MSI Pro Z790-P WiFi DDR4
source