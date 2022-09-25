Home Technology Intel Z790 motherboard leaks from ASUS, ASRock & MSI, ready for 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs –
Intel Z790 motherboard leaks from ASUS, ASRock & MSI, ready for 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs –

Intel Z790 motherboard leaks from ASUS, ASRock & MSI, ready for 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs –

Several Intel Z790 motherboards from ASUS, ASRock & MSI have leaked ahead of their full launch next week. Motherboards include products from ASUS, ASRock & MSI.

A total of 16 motherboards have been leaked, including 4 ASUS, 6 MSI and 6 ASRock products. include:

ASUS Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits: VIdeocardz)

  • ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HERO
  • ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-PLUS WiFi D4
  • ASUS PRIME Z790-P WiFi
  • ASUS PRIME Z790-A WiFi

ASUS-ROG-Maximus-Z790-HERO-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

ASUS-TUF-Gaming-Z790-PLUS-WiFi-D4-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

ASUS-PRIME-Z790-P-WIFI-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

ASUS-PRIME-Z790-A-WiFI-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

ASRock Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits Videocardz)

  • ASRock Z790 Taichi Carrara
  • ASRock Z790 Taichi
  • ASRock Z790 PG Riptide
  • ASRock Z790 Steel Legend WiFi
  • ASRock Z790 PRO RS
  • ASRock Z790 PG-ITX /TB4

ASRock-Z790-Taichi-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

ASRock-Z790-Taichi-Carrara-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

ASRock-Z790-PG-Riptide-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

ASRock-Z790-Steel-Legend-WiFi-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

ASRock-Z790-PRO-RS-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

ASRock-Z790-PG-ITX-TB4-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

MSI Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits: Videocardz)

  • MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi
  • MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi DDR4
  • MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi
  • MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WiFi
  • MSI PRO Z790-P WiFi
  • MSI Pro Z790-P WiFi DDR4

MSI-MPG-Z790-Carbon-WiFi-1480x942.jpg

MSI-MAG-Z790-Tomahawk-WiFi-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

MSI-MPG-Z790-EDGE-WIFI-DDR5-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

MSI-MPG-Z790-Edge-WiFi-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

MSI-PRO-Z790-P-WiFi-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

MSI-PRO-Z790-P-WiFi-DDR4-Motherboard-1480x942.jpg

source

