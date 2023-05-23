Intelligent knowledge transfer in machine service

About the meaning, solutions and why knowledge management is not yet knowledge transfer

Knowledge – About its real, economic importance for machine service

The fact that the importance of machine knowledge is currently being reported on to the same extent as the years before about the processing of machine data indicates two things:

On the one hand, it indicates that the relevance of knowledge in machine service has actually been underestimated for years. This is also indicated by Senseye, among others, with a study from 2022, according to which, despite the implementation of data-based services in production, the downtimes of the largest 500 companies worldwide have increased by 65% ​​to EUR 120 million. One reason for this may be that data-based technologies such as condition monitoring or predictive maintenance are not yet sufficiently effective in optimizing production. They may create transparency about the condition of a machine. However, the meaning of certain data and the combination in which they indicate a machine error remains to be interpreted – based on expert knowledge.

The current dynamic of the loss of skilled workers can be seen as a second driver. From this year 2023, the German labor market will lose the first workers of the baby boomer generation to retirement. This resignation particularly affects the machine service professions. As early as 2018, the Federal Employment Agency indicated that more than 20% of service technicians are older than 55 years. Making use of their wealth of experience is also urgent because fewer and fewer qualified people can be filled. Due to the high level of travel and a simultaneous lack of appreciation for the profession of “service technician”, one position remained vacant for an average of 185 days in 2019.

Starting this year, the growing knowledge gap in service will leave noticeable economic marks: Machine builders will lose valuable service business due to a lack of resources. Machine operators have to reckon with increasing downtimes and waiting times when servicing is required.

Knowledge transfer – requirements and the clear demarcation to knowledge management

In order to secure service knowledge in good time, there is a great temptation to want to collect all the knowledge from all employees immediately. This “fast” digital document storage in a content management system is already 20 years old as a form of knowledge management. According to an assessment by Sandra Becker in 2022, Senior Manager at Deloitte, knowledge management is also relevant for 70% of companies. However, only 9% feel ready to implement it using current solutions.

Explicitly in the service area, knowledge is not even made digitally usable in any way, according to Kothes (2022) 83% percent of service technicians still write down their knowledge by hand. This explains why over 25% of service technicians spend 1-2 hours every day looking for important information for their service assignment. 60% of those questioned even said they didn’t even know what to look for.

This makes one requirement for digital solutions for knowledge transfer clear: Simply “managing” knowledge is no longer enough. It must be recorded in such a structured way that technological support, e.g. artificial intelligence (AI), can be used to process it sustainably and translate it into a kind of intuitive guide. Service technicians prefer step-by-step instructions that are easily accessible even for inexperienced users. In addition, it does not force a time-consuming search.

Another requirement for digital solutions is that they contain the initial effort to absorb the knowledge in a targeted and low manner. Initial workshops and interviews with the knowledge holders, for example from service, product management and technical documentation, are always necessary. Contrary to what is often assumed, these direct discussions are not only less time-consuming than the “workaround” of acquiring knowledge by reading out a large number of existing documents. The database that a potential AI can access is also better if it results directly from an expert discussion.

Fields of knowledge – how and with which knowledge to start?

If knowledge transfer does not mean storing but making knowledge usable and this requires not only digital but also intelligent solutions, the following recommendation for implementation results:

Before any solution can be selected, concrete “fields of knowledge” must be defined. So it makes sense to look at all service areas and activities and to understand where expert knowledge comes into play. Here, one or two experts per field should be spoken to and it should be understood in more detail which implicit structure or connections they are pursuing in their head for a specific activity. Only with this understanding can it be derived, for example, which type of AI is needed to develop and transfer this knowledge in its structure.

The definition of fields of knowledge has the further advantage of simply starting a large-scale initiative “knowledge transfer in machine service” as a low-threshold but result-oriented pilot project (see figure).

Figure “Cornerstones for the definition of a pilot project for the intelligent knowledge transfer”

The area of ​​service that requires the most knowledge but is least available should be the field of knowledge to be prioritized. Specifically: 50% of the service technicians surveyed by Kothes in 2022 state that they need the most help in the process of troubleshooting and troubleshooting. At the same time, just as many complain that they lack most of the knowledge about exactly this today.

The final recommendation is to take away the taboo on “machine errors” and instead recognize the “error knowledge” as a critical success factor and the starting signal for intelligent knowledge transfer in machine service.

