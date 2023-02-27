Intel has confirmed that it will release the 14th generation Core processor in the second half of this year, code-named Meteor Lake, and the first Intel 4 processThis is Intel’s first-generation EUV process, and the chip structure will also be the first time that the Core processor uses a small chip structure. There are up to 4 processes for CPU, GPU and IO modules.

The only thing that is not sure is the 14th generation Core desktop processor. The news in this regard can be said to be full of twists and turns. At first, it was rumored that there was no desktop Meteor Lake-S, but only the mobile version of Meteor Lake-P. Recently, it was rumored that Meteor Lake-S is cut off, and the mobile version of Meteor Lake will be used on top.

The price is that the 14th generation Core desktop processor only has two types of cores: 6 P-Core + 16 E-Core and 6 P-Core + 8 E-Core at most, that is, a maximum of 22 cores and 28 execution threads, which is different from the current 13th Compared with the first-generation Core processor, 2 cores and 4 threads are missing, and 2 large cores are cut.

If you don’t worry about the number of cores, the 14th-generation Core processor has many other highlights, such as full support for PCIe 5.0, not only x16 for graphics cards, but also PCIe 5.0 x4 native channels for SSDs. Replace with LGA 1851 socket, upgrade Z890 chip group, the size is the same as the current LGA 1700 socket, and the radiator is compatible.

There are two other good news, that is, it supports Wi-Fi 7 for the first time and supports Windows 12 operating system. Considering the time point, there should be no problem with the 14th-generation Core processor supporting Wi-Fi 7, but Windows 12 is a bit unbelievable. Microsoft will not release Windows 12 this year, and it will be the end of 2024 at the earliest.

Of course, Windows 12 is now almost inseparable from internal development. It is completely reasonable for Microsoft to cooperate with Intel to test on the next-generation processors in advance. There is no problem in initially supporting Windows 12.

source of information