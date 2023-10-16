Intel’s 14th Generation Core Processor: Raptor Lake-S Refresh Brings Minor Improvements and DDR4 Farewell

Intel’s 14th Generation Core Processor “Raptor Lake-S Refresh” Released

Intel has officially released its 14th generation Core processor, codenamed “Raptor Lake-S Refresh.” This minor revision of the architecture may not be very appealing to users already using the 13th generation. However, for users accustomed to upgrading from generation to generation, this release offers some noteworthy features. One such feature includes DDR4, which marks the last upgrade of the memory platform. Furthermore, the i7-14700K model is considered a significant upgrade with its core specifications.

Impact at 6GHz

The 14th generation Core processor, codenamed “Raptor Lake-S Refresh,” is still a minor revision of the 13th generation. For instance, the top model, 14900K, maintains the 8P + 16E core configuration with a total of 24 threads. It also boasts a default Thermal Velocity Boost that can accelerate 2 P cores up to 6GHz, compared to the 5.8GHz limit of the 13900K model. This achievement is a small milestone as it has been adjusted for internal power consumption and temperature control. Other improvements include unifying PL1/PL2 of the “K” series and introducing a new independent temperature control frequency adjustment for each core. The motherboard UEFI interface has also been updated, making it easier for overclocking and specific multi-threaded high-load applications. With the combination of DDR5 and XMP 3.0 overclocking, clock speeds above 8000MT/s can be achieved.

Six Models, i7-14700K Gains Attention

Similar to previous releases, the 14th generation Core “K/KF” series includes six models, with two each of i5, i7, and i9. The initial price remains the same as the 13th generation. The highlight of this lineup is the i7-14700K, which offers an additional 4 E cores, resulting in 28 threads and a corresponding increase in cache capacity. The acceleration clocks of both large and small cores have also slightly improved, leading to significant performance gains in multi-core high-load productivity applications. Notably, this upgrade comes at no extra cost, with basic power consumption remaining consistent. Overclocking players will be particularly interested in pushing the limits of the 14900K’s all-P core to stably run at 6GHz. The refinement of the manufacturing process and internal fine-tuning make this endeavor more accessible compared to the 13900K.

Upgrade Motherboards to Support Wi-Fi 7

The 14th generation Core processors continue to utilize the 600 and 700 series chip platforms. Existing users of the 12th and 13th generation processors can upgrade their motherboards’ UEFI to support the new generation. Most Z690 and Z790 chip motherboards exceed Intel’s basic power supply requirements, ensuring compatibility with the top-end 14th generation processors. However, mid-to-low-end motherboards may require reference to the manufacturer’s support list to determine any limitations based on processor power consumption or individual models. Major motherboard manufacturers have launched new Z790 chip motherboards that not only natively support the new processors but also come with upgraded wireless network capabilities, including Wi-Fi 7 and BT 5.4 specifications. This unique support for third-generation Core processors on two existing chipsets provides a final upgrade option for DDR4 memory users, as the next-generation LGA1851 “Arrow Lake” will solely support DDR5.

XTU Introduces AI Overclocking

Intel has integrated AI fine-tuning functions into the 14th generation Core i9-14900K/KF and Core i7-14700K/KF processors through its “Extreme Tuning Utility” software. This integration allows the software to make dynamic adjustments to the processor settings in conjunction with UEFI. Currently, the supported games include “Rainbow 6 Siege” and “Metro Exodus,” both of which reportedly experience performance improvements of 13% and 16%, respectively. The support for AI overclocking will continue to be updated, inviting more users to explore the overclocking potential of their processors.

“Z790 Refresh” Motherboards

Both Z690 and Z790 chip motherboards can be upgraded to support the 14th generation Core processors through UEFI. Other chipsets from the same generation can also be used, but attention should be paid to the motherboard’s power supply design to ensure compatibility. The motherboard manufacturer’s processor compatibility list should be consulted for reference. In addition to CPU support, major manufacturers have released new Z790 chip motherboards that feature differences in expansion slot and M.2 interface designs to cater to different needs.

