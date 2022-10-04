While everyone was hoping the new 13th Gen Intel gaming CPUs (called Raptor Lake) would be even more powerful, most were pleasantly surprised to find that the new lineup was an exact match for the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series, with the flagship 13900K featuring 8 performance or 16 performance cores. The boost clock is set to a maximum of 5.8 Ghz, but is expected to only work with the 8 performance cores doing 5.4 Ghz, as the efficiency cores are “only” set to a maximum of 4.3 GHz. With most games using no more than 6 or 8 cores, Intel and AMD are likely to be pretty equal this generation, and the performance winner may come down to who can do the most overclocking with standard cooling.

As expected, power consumption will be heavy at 253 watts, with a rumored actual TDP of 350 watts at full load, and the 13900K will also slam your wallet at $589. The i7-13700K seems to be able to deliver a lot of gaming performance for less money while still having the same power consumption, which shows the potential for high performance. Most local retailers should disclose pricing on their website at the time of reading this.

Only time will tell if Intel or AMD will come out on top with this generation, and if Intel will push out faster CPUs with a 3D cached version of its current lineup before AMD attacks.

Intel innovation is not without controversy, as many hardcore tech media criticized Intel’s technology platform in the first half of the show, noting that the charts used were misleading, both in the competing AMD settings used for comparison, and in the absence of the main 13900K The competitor AMD Ryzen 5800X3D is shown as a solid graph, but as a thin floating line.