Il monitor Philips 222B1TC adopt advanced technology Advanced In-Cell Touch and offers a 22” diagonal for active collaboration in different contexts.

This display stands out for the responsiveness of the touch system, for the high brightness and for the availability of a compact body with an extendable support, easy to orientate (Philips SmartStand).

The panel IPS LCD boasts an effective viewable area of ​​21.5” and adopts a white LED backlighting system capable of reaching 250 cd/m2, for a good level of general brightness. The Full HD matrix provides a maximum resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels with a refresh rate of 75 Hz, suitable for most business applications.

The general degree of detail is sufficient for use in work environments, schools and retail, with a pixel density of 102 PPI and a pixel pitch of 0.247 mm.

While adopting a 3H anti-reflection finish with 25% opacitythis Philips monitor boasts rich and brilliant colors, thanks to the typical contrast of 1,000:1 and support SmartContrastcapable of extending the range up to 50 million to 1. Working with a high degree of contrast it is possible to benefit from a viewing angle of 178° on both axes, ideal in situations of multiple access to the touch panel, for example during a lesson in the classroom, or in the shop, during the consultation of services and portals by customers and sales assistants.

Philips 222B1TC, “full touch”

The peculiar aspect of this Philips monitor is certainly the support touch, which allows its use in multiple scenarios of use. The company places this model in the series SmoothTouchwhich employs the Projected capacitive technology with 10 touch points. This is the most recent evolution offered on large displays and allows for a particularly high degree of interaction to be achieved. You can tap the screen in multiple places at the same time without affecting other active selections. Touch sensing is precise and punctualit is even possible draw and interact with creative software and apps, which are particularly popular in school environments.

In order to function, the monitor interfaces with the PC via a choice of video input, between VGA, HDMI and Display Port. However, the bidirectional data exchange takes place via USB. Operation is guaranteed in Windows 7 and later environments: once the display is connected, the system is able to download the appropriate drivers and recognize the touch functions in a few moments. Just in case, the supplied CD includes a stable version of the drivers and the manual.

L’hub USB 3.2 incorporates three type-A portsone of which has the capacity to fast charging. This is an interesting feature capable of improving daily productivity. In fact, it allows you to quickly connect frequently used work tools to the PC such as: mouse, keyboard, fingerprint readers, headphones/microphone and much more.

The audio section is synchronized directly via HDMI and DP or, alternatively, via mini-jack input, ideal for connecting your PC or other analog audio sources. The two speakers of 2 W each allow the reproduction of system sounds but they proved decidedly not very powerful and unsuitable for multimedia use. It’s a pity, especially considering the possible uses of the display (school, training, entertainment).

Testing and usability

In use, we tested the Philips monitor under Windows 11 Pro. Installation is immediate, within anyone’s reach. The image quality is of a good standard, certainly in line with the expectations for the type of device and the target user. Videos and photos show faithful and bright colors, the sequences with different cadences are reproduced in a stable way, without artifacts or lag.

The support flicker free and Philips optimization SmartImage allow you to reproduce stable and defined images for long periods. This model incorporates the function LowBlue Mode, designed to reduce eye strain due to the emission of shortwave blue light rays from LED displays. Philips LowBlue Mode technology uses an intelligent software algorithm that can be enabled at any time.

Thanks to the “z” structure of the SmartStand support, it is possible to tilt the panel as desired. The overall height offered is between 184 mm and 85 mm, with a degree of inclination between -5 and 90 degrees and an angle between 0 and 70 degrees when it comes to the foldable stand.

Comfort and consumption

General use is smooth and pleasant. The touch system is precise and only rarely showed slight inaccuracies. It can therefore be used for write, sign, draw, or just to select defined areas when running games, software, apps and touch-enabled programs. By enabling the Windows virtual keyboard, you can log in, type searches and quick texts without too much difficulty.

On the consumption front, the 222B1TC incorporates a physical switch for general shutdown. This determines zero power draw when the monitor is not in use. Leaving the switch on, the consumption is very low, solo 0,34 W. By adopting average brightness and contrast parameters, we recorded a typical absorption of about 13 W and peaks up to almost 16 W (setting brightness and contrast to maximum).

Overall, this Philips monitor delivers on its promise interaction facilitated through fingers. The ergonomics of the structure make it suitable for any type of shelf available. The finish of the panel is robusta and can bear some “mistreatment too many”, for example in a school environment, in the presence of children. The price is in line with the alternatives on the market and is justified by the extended touch support and the high build quality.

PRO Solid and easily adjustable structure; good overall quality; USB hubs; easy to install; reliable touch. AGAINST Low power speakers.

General characteristics Producer Philips Model 222B1TC/00 Website www.philips.com Price (VAT included) Euro 299,00 Dimensions 489 x 384 x 227 mm (maximum stand height) / 489 x 294 x 52 mm (without stand) Weight 6,13 Kg