When coral reefs die, a large part of it is due to declining fish populations. This is because some fish species are vital to maintaining the processes in a coral reef ecosystem. In order to check the condition of a coral reef, underwater cameras evaluate data on fish populations. How good the data is depends very much on the interface.

PCB Arts is currently developing from a classic engineering business to a sought-after specialist when it comes to developing optimal interfaces for industrial production. With hardware and the associated management cloud, the CyberLab Accelerator team supports, among other things, the reforestation of coral reefs in the Maldives.

Ariane Lindemann in conversation with Managing Director Saber Kaygusuz.

You started six years ago with mobile beverage robots….

Yes, our first startup was called Sbotlight. We developed mobile beverage robots that could be rented for events. Our goal back then was to bring robotics to people. Unfortunately without success.

Sounds great. Why did it flop?

Our business model didn’t work. At that time we were a team of six people and had to learn bitterly that it just wasn’t going to work out financially. Our team then shrank from six people to three – Alexander Brehl, Lukas Henkel and myself. As luck would have it, the two colleagues were hardware developers and I was a software developer. What later turned out to be the perfect match. At that time, however, we had no plan as to where the journey would take us. The general goal was to help other engineers to speed up their development idea.

A good move was to start with the classic engineering business first…

Yes, we were able to start seamlessly with our skillsets. We were able to pay rent and get electronics equipment and eventually develop a product. In addition to our main jobs – my colleagues at Semikron and I at Telekom – we set up the new company PCB Arts in the shell of Sbotlight as a corporation.

Did your calculation work?

Absolutely, because we noticed pretty quickly that we were getting a lot of inquiries from a similar direction. And in connection with products from Nvidia Jetson. These are Raspberry Pis with a lot of graphics power. What the customers needed were different interfaces – these were always customer-specific. However, we noticed that there was always a pool of the same interfaces. Based on these findings, we decided to develop modular interfaces. So one core product for different requirements. Because a big problem in software development is always the hardware. Since we have a lot of experience in this field, the idea of ​​building a kind of Lego kit system for electronics in the Nvidia Jetson area was obvious – this is how the “EdgeKit” was born.

Does that mean that producing industrial companies have one less big problem with your product?

In any case. Because we have bundled the entire supply chain in-house. A software company or a large manufacturing industry does not have to worry about the procurement of electronic components in the already resource-intensive development process. All interfaces of the device can be selected or deselected with an online configurator. Depending on what the customer wants, he pays less or more for his work.

What type of industrial customers are you particularly interested in?

We primarily work with industrial customers who use machine vision. That is, wherever a camera is analyzing data live.

Can you give a specific example?

Let’s take screw production. One can assume that estimated every 1,000. screw is defective. If you connect the process to a camera, it takes a very close look at every single screw that runs down the assembly line and decides within milliseconds to take the defective screw off the assembly line.

You are traveling internationally…

We now have 15 customers in the DACH region, but also a few outliers, for example in the Maldives, where a case is supported where underwater cameras are used for coral reconstruction.

An exciting use case where you support with your product is the rescue of coral reefs…

We have a cooperation with the Swiss company streamocean.io, which enables projects for the reforestation of coral reefs through continuous monitoring. Underwater cameras check the health of the reef and the fish populations at a depth of ten meters. That’s why the count has to take place right where the camera is. That means you need a high-performance and at the same time energy-saving data center. We solve that with our product. Depending on the data, a decision can then be made as to whether and, if so, what measures need to be taken to conserve the reef.

Your product has been available to buy since January. Now comes the marketing. How do you go about it?

We have a lot of electronics and project experience, but we haven’t been able to gain that much experience in terms of the product and how to bring it to market. There are many unanswered questions here, also with regard to marketing and sales. How does a cold call usually work? How can you use good marketing channels to really get to industrial customers in the B2B area? That’s why we hired the CyberLab Accelerator in Karlsruhe. Here we benefit from a mentor whose background is perfect for our business. In addition, we can make good use of the network effect, which is due to the experience, size and reputation of the CyberLab, and benefit from it in our company.

Do you scale through sales or do you offer another service?

On the one hand, we sell our hardware in a very traditional way. But because we sell devices that are used hundreds of times somewhere in the field, it makes sense to also offer a management cloud or fleet management for all devices. Because you have to update software regularly and check whether the devices are healthy. We’re still talking about electronics – and they usually fail at some point. Monitoring all this is our by-product that we are currently developing and that also has the classic software startup approach.

Is there any serious competition?

At the beginning we were alone with the modular concept. There are now two competing companies doing something similar. However, the tailor-made solution, linked to development, as we offer it, is currently unique.

Do you have mixed feelings about that?

Not really. It is very interesting to see that this modular system, separate from the development, is also available from another company. Of course, you also fight for customers. But that’s basically normal competition. Competition stimulates business. We got a lot of positive things out of it, because you can learn a lot from the competition. And vice versa. This also gives you the chance to bring the best product onto the market. If you are alone in the market, then you are no longer so innovatively driven.