Interference method? After Microsoft Windows is updated, when Chrome is launched, the default App setting page will be triggered | iThome

Microsoft’s April update appears to include a new trick to prevent users from setting Chrome as the default browser.

Gizmodo reported that an IT administrator recently deployed the Windows update KB5025221 released in April to the company’s computers, and then found that as soon as the Chrome browser was started, the default application setting page in Windows would pop up, hoping to use Or set Edge as the default browser, forcing users to manually close it constantly, which is annoying. On the contrary, if you open Edge, you will not jump out of this setting page.

The issue affected 600 deployed Windows computers. The administrator tried many methods but couldn’t solve it, and he also found that the installation could not be uninstalled through WSUS (Windows Server Update Services). Another IT administrator found that the problem started on April 13.

According to Microsoft, this problem can be hidden by downloading the “Show or hide updates” troubleshooter tool to hide the problem update. It will list a list for the user to choose. After the user chooses, Windows Update will not be installed.

Another user found that changing the key can solve the problem. The user can paste the following key into the administrator command window:

HKLMSoftwarePoliciesGoogleChromeDefaultBrowserSettingEnabled REG_DWORD=0

Whether it’s a bug or a new “feature” from Microsoft, this could thwart users’ desire to make Chrome their default browser. When Windows 11 was launched, a very dumbfounding change was added. If the user fails to press the “Always use this browser” button in the pop-up window when starting other browsers such as Chrome or Firefox for the first time, the default browser will be It becomes an Edge, and it will be very complicated to modify it later. After users complained, Microsoft released an update in March, allowing users to change the default browser of Windows 11 with one click. In July last year, Google quietly added a button to the Windows version of Chrome, allowing users to set Chrome as the default browser with one click.

This may be another way for Microsoft to increase Edge’s market share. Microsoft has announced that in the future, when Outlook and Teams on the enterprise or consumer version of Windows open web links, they will open the web page with Edge by default, regardless of the user’s default browser option. However, users can still change it by themselves.