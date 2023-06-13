Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: Researchers call for 1.0 degree climate target

The 1.5-degree target that almost all countries in the world agreed on at the UN climate conference (“Paris Agreement”) in 2015 is considered a very ambitious project. Measures against climate pollution should ensure that by the year 2100 the world will only warm up by an average of 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to 1850. But experts from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have now published a proposal in the magazine PLOS Climate, according to which the climate target should actually be 1.0 degrees.

CO2 budget for 1.5 degree target may only last until 2028

Existing climate target does not prevent damage

The experts have found that climate change has already caused significant damage with the current global warming of 1.2°C. Warming of 1.5°C would increase the risks of a variety of climate tipping points. Wet-bulb temperatures are already exceeding safe values. The melting of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets would cause sea levels to rise by more than 10 meters. This is an existential threat to coastal cities, low-lying states and human well-being worldwide.

“We call for a broad scientific discussion about a stricter and more ambitious climate target of 1.0°C by the end of this century. Widespread electrification and highly renewable energy systems offer a path to a future below 1.5°C. Independent scenarios show that restoring a stable and secure climate is achievable with coordinated political and economic support.

“Climate time bomb”: 1.5 degree target could be exceeded as early as 2040

Major planetary systems already struck

According to the researchers, the carbon budget, with which the 1.5°C climate target can be achieved with a high degree of probability, was already exhausted in 2022, decades before the climate neutrality target of the Paris Agreement. Above all, the energy transition to clean electricity from renewable sources would have to take place much faster and more comprehensively in order to adhere to the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“As difficult as it may be to reach the 1.5°C climate target, this level of warming would not be safe for our civilization and environment,” the experts warn. The current 1.2°C climate shows an increasing vulnerability of important planetary systems, especially the ice sheets and the oceans. Extreme heat, heavy precipitation, droughts and hurricanes are simultaneously becoming more frequent and more intense. As temperature rises over land masses, humidity and thus latent heat increases, leading to extreme events.

UN conference: Globally binding agreement against plastic pollution in planning

Target of 1.0°C requires high CO2 savings

Achieving the climate target of 1.0°C with an acceptable certainty would require CO2 removals of about 40 gigatons per year from the early 2060s. For comparison: The researchers estimate that the annual CO2 emissions as of 2022 will be around 39 gigatonnes per year. This would mean that the world would have to offset all emissions, but according to the researchers this would only require 5-10 percent of the world‘s primary energy requirements. There are two conditions for this: A very rapid scaling of photovoltaics and a strong increase in the energy efficiency of “Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage” through the use of heat pumps.

“Under these conditions, a 1.0°C world would be plausible from an industrial, financial and social point of view,” says the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The researchers call for a new discourse on a 1.0°C climate target that includes climatic, social, technical and political dimensions. Only in this way can a rapid, far-reaching defossilization and electrification of the entire energy industry take place.