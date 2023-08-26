International Crew-7 Launches to the International Space Station for 6-Month Mission

Four astronauts from four different nations and space agencies launched aboard a SpaceX rocket on Saturday, beginning a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) that will last over six months. The crew, aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance capsule, are part of the mission called Crew-7. The spacecraft was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:27 a.m. ET. The astronauts onboard include NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli as the mission commander, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen representing the European Space Agency, Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov from Roscosmos. After detaching from the Falcon 9 rocket, the Crew Dragon capsule began its solo journey towards the ISS, maneuvering through orbit for over 24 hours. The crew is expected to dock with the space station at around 8:39 am ET on Sunday. Once on board, they will join the seven astronauts already present on the ISS. The Crew-7 astronauts will take over operations from the Crew-6 astronauts who have been onboard since March. This mission is the eighth flight conducted by NASA and SpaceX as part of the commercial crew program, which has been transporting astronauts to the space station since 2020. The Crew-7 mission is particularly diverse as it represents four different nations. During their stay on the space station, the astronauts will conduct various experiments, including investigating the spread risk of bacteria and fungi from space missions and analyzing the formation of biofilms in wastewater. Astronaut Moghbeli, who serves as the mission commander, expressed her excitement and the importance of unity among nations in space exploration. The mission also marks the third instance where a cosmonaut from Roscosmos flies in a US-made spacecraft as part of a seat-sharing agreement between NASA and Roscosmos. The crew’s arrival at the ISS will coincide with the departure of the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts. Other upcoming missions include the introduction of Boeing’s Starliner to transport astronauts and the arrival of new crew members from NASA and Roscosmos in mid-September.

