Howdie dear people! Well, did you know? Tomorrow is International Recycling Day.

Yes, yes, yes, March 18 has been proclaimed World Recycling Day on the initiative of the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) March 18, 2018.

The day should be used in particular to draw attention to the importance of the circular economy

On this occasion, the valued colleagues from gfu conducted an interview with a good mutual acquaintance and expert.

dr Helmut Spoo, who also spoke at the Greentech.LIVE conference, and his consulting firm Dr. Spoo environmental consulting specializing in recycling, raw material extraction and circular economy, among other things. Reason enough to ask him about the current status in this area on “Recycling Day”.

March 18 is International Recycling Day. You have been an expert in this field for years. In your opinion, how is recycling going in Germany – rather problem-free or are there deficits?

The current situation is not satisfactory. We are still a long way from the circular economy. One reason is that we have a lot of laws and regulations, including the return of old devices, but there are still many problems when it comes to implementation. An example: According to the Packaging Ordinance – now the Packaging Act – there are obligations to take back packaging as well as corresponding information obligations in the sales outlets. For example, I have yet to see any hardware store that fulfills these obligations, such as pointing out the possibility of returning packaging for packaging containing hazardous substances.

The situation is similar with old electronic devices. By no means every point of sale that is legally obliged to do so meets its obligations to take back and provide information. And the authorities that are supposed to control this have such a thin staffing level that there are hardly any controls. One consequence is that old devices – and thus raw materials – migrate abroad, although we have good opportunities for raw material recovery here.

We currently have a return rate for electronic devices of 43 to 45 percent. Actually, we should have had a rate of 65 percent since 2019. We can remedy the situation with more collection points for old devices – i.e. by ensuring that all sales outlets that are obliged to do so also meet their obligations. In addition, voluntary collection at already existing and easily accessible locations ensures a further material flow.

Products that are now at the end of their useful life were hardly designed with a circular economy in mind. Could enough substances still be fed back into a cycle?

In fact, in the past, no focus was placed on good repairability and the possibility of dismantling with material separation during device development. A new purchase in the event of a defect was simply more interesting for some manufacturers. That will change in the future, because the repairability of products will become a recognizable criterion for consumers, just as energy consumption is today. It is also positive that there are more and more manufacturers who – even without a legal obligation – include repairability in their device development.

Many raw materials are scarce and often entail political or ecological problems when they are extracted. Can waste as a supplier of raw materials make a contribution to improvement here?

Even in the future, we will not be able to do without primary raw materials, which we have to import or mine in our own country. But there is also considerable potential in our waste. This potential is underused. We can separate and sort much better and thus recover the various raw materials in high quality. In addition to the reduction in imported raw materials, recycling also has a significantly lower environmental impact than primary raw material extraction (e.g. when recycling rare earth metals). There are also positive effects on the climate, because the use of energy for waste recycling and the release of CO2 – just think of the considerable fuel consumption of heavy-duty trucks for transporting poor ores – is significantly lower than the use for mining, extraction and transport must be expended.

