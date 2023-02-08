[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

Expected to launch mid-February

The OnePlus 11 flagship mobile phone, which was officially announced in the Chinese market in January this year, is currently unveiled along with the true wireless headset OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the brand’s first tablet device, the OnePlus Pad.

International version of OnePlus 11, true wireless earbuds OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The international version of OnePlus 11 also uses a 6.7-inch double-sided curved screen with 2K resolution. It itself uses a Samsung E4-level AMOLED display panel, and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with LPDDR5 memory and UFS 4.0 storage components. The battery capacity is It is 5000mAh, supports 100W wired fast charging, the body is divided into black and green styles, and adopts a quite recognizable appearance design.

As for the camera, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel video lens, and it is equipped with a 50-megapixel, Sony IMX890 sensor and an optical shock-proof wide-angle lens, with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens designed with a Sony IMX581 sensor. 32 million pixels, 2x portrait lens designed with Sony IMX709 RGBW photosensitive element, and the camera system is also adjusted by the Hasselblad team.

In addition, OnePlus 11 is also determined to add back the mute lever switch that was previously canceled from OnePlus 10T, so that users can turn off the sound of the phone more intuitively.

The international version of OnePlus 11 will be available for pre-order from now on. The suggested price of the 8GB memory and 128GB storage capacity version is $699 or 849 euros, while the suggested price of the 16GB memory and 256GB storage capacity version is $799 or 919 euros. It will go on sale on February 16th.

In conjunction with the launch of the international version of OnePlus 11, if the pre-order is completed, a Bang & Olufsen A1 second-generation Bluetooth speaker will be added, and a discount of up to 350 euros will be provided for old and new ones. If you spend more than 1,000 euros on OnePlus official website, you will also get a 100 euro discount.

The true wireless headset OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which is tuned by Dynaudio, can correspond to 48dB active noise cancellation, and 54 milliseconds delay performance, and even supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio. It officially goes on sale on the 16th.

OnePlus’ first tablet was simultaneously launched. OnePlus also officially unveiled the brand’s first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, at this event. It uses an 11.6-inch, 88% display-to-body LCD screen, and adopts a special 7:5 display ratio design, supporting a 144Hz refresh rate. , itself uses a 9510mAh battery capacity that can correspond to 14.5 hours, and supports 67W wired fast charging.

The processor specification uses MediaTek Dimensity 9000, equipped with 12GB of memory, equipped with an 8-megapixel video lens and a 13-megapixel main camera lens, and the operating system uses Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.1 customized operation interface.

However, OnePlus did not disclose the specific price and listing information of OnePlus Pad this time, but it is expected to be announced later.