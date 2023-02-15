After many announcements, Microsoft officially retired Windows 10’s Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) through an update on Valentine’s Day today, and forced users to the Microsoft Edge browser. The IE11 icon on the start menu and task bar will also be removed in an update launched on June 13 this year.

Microsoft updated the IE11 desktop version retirement FAQ content last week, informing users that it will permanently disable IE11 today (February 14) through the Microsoft Edge update issued to some Windows 10 versions, while directing users to the Edge browser. They called on users to set the IE Mode of the Edge browser early.

Microsoft has stopped supporting IE11 of Windows 10 as early as June 15 last year, but users can still use it until IE11 is officially retired. Of course, IE11 will not be disabled if users do not update Windows. However, this poses a risk to system security.

In addition, some Windows versions can still use IE, including Windows 8.1, Windows 7 Extended Security Updates, and some Windows 10 LTSC versions. In addition, some people have found a way to bypass the restrictions and install IE11 on Windows 11.

As for the icons on the start menu and the taskbar, the “June 2023 Windows Security Update” rolled out on June 13 will be removed.